Names of those involved in fatal semi crash near Fox Lake released

FOX LAKE – Dodge County Sheriff's Office released the names of those involved in the Monday morning fatal semi crash on Highway 33 outside of Fox Lake.

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Perry Hoitink, 60, Oostburg, died at the scene. Wayne Hildebrandt, 73, Watertown, suffered life threatening injuries and was flown from the scene to UW Hospital in Madison.

The initial investigation showed Hildebrandt was operating a 1996 Peterbilt truck-tractor with box trailer and was traveling east on Highway 33. Hoitink was operating a 2017 Mack truck-tractor with tank trailer that was traveling west on Highway 33. The Peterbilt and its trailer began to jackknife and partially traveled over the center line into the westbound traffic lane. The front of the Mack truck struck the left side of the Peterbilt truck.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Dodge County Medical Examiner. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Randolph Police, Fox Lake Police, Randolph and Fox Lake Fire Departments, DCERT, Fox Lake and Randolph EMS, Beaver Dam Paramedics, the Sheriff’s Office Chaplain and the Dodge County Highway Department. Highway 33 was closed for approximately six hours as the scene was being cleared and the crash was being investigated