Names of three killed in Dodge County crash released

A motor vehicle crash in Dodge County on Saturday ultimately claimed three lives.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash in the southbound lanes of Highway 151 north of County Road B in the town of Beaver Dam. According to information released Monday, the initial investigation showed that Frederick Schultz, 87, of Columbus, was driving a Mazda the wrong way in the southbound lanes. Richard Wagner of St. Joseph, Illinois, 68, was driving a Kia Optima south with passenger Melissa Rees of Terre Haute, Indiana, 53. The two vehicles collided in the inside lane.

Schultz was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner. Rees died while being transported to UW Hospital in Madison. Wagner was transported to UW Hospital and died a short time later.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff's office and the medical examiner. The Beaver Dam Fire Department, the Beaver Dam Police Department, the Dodge County Emergency Response Team and the Dodge County Highway Department assisted at the scene.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

