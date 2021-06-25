Names of two people involved in recent fatal accidents released by Dodge County Sheriff

JUNEAU – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office released the names of two people involved in fatal accidents that occurred around the Beaver Dam area earlier this month, without releasing the names of those the department deems as victims in the crashes.
The two names released are those the department says caused the crashes, so they do not fall under Marsy's Law, Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said. The other names are being withheld due to Marsy’s Law.
Wisconsin amended its Constitution in April 2020 to include the provisions knowns as Marsy’s Law. The amendment is meant to strengthen the rights of victims.
“The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office respects these rights and will not release the identities of victims of crimes, including those that are traffic crash related, unless we have received consent to do so or are otherwise compelled to by the Wisconsin Constitution or State Statute,” according to the press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
The press release states that since traffic crash investigations can be complex it can take months to complete them and to determine if the crashes can be considered criminal.
“The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office will err on the side of protecting victim’s rights until such time as it is clear it is not a criminal matter,” according to the press release from the sheriff’s office. “This will be determined on a case by case basis as the circumstances of every incident are unique.”
The two names that were released were: Daniel A. Bryfczynski, 47, Horicon, and Justin E. Bobholz. 26, Beaver Dam.
Bobholz was involved in a crash on June 15 around 4 p.m. on Highway 33 at the intersection of Breezy Point Road. His Ford Transit van struck a Hyundai that was stopped behind a Nissan attempting to turn left. The driver of the Nissan, a 61-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries as well as Bobholz. Two people in the Hyundai, a 68-year-old man and a six month old girl, were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Hyundai, a 63-year-old woman, was transported to Waupun Memorial Hospital while a 36-year-old passenger was transported to UW Madison Hospital by a medical helicopter.
Bryfczynski was involved in a crash on June 16 at 1 p.m. on Highway 33 near North Grove Road. Bryfczynski was the driver of a Ford truck that crossed the centerline striking a Buick sedan. The 50-year-old Lake Mills woman driving the Buick was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the Buick, a 12-year-old girl, was taken to American Family Children’s Hospital by medical helicopter. Bryfczynski received serious injuries, and a passenger in Bryfczynski’s truck received minor injuries.