Names of two people involved in recent fatal accidents released by Dodge County Sheriff

JUNEAU – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office released the names of two people involved in fatal accidents that occurred around the Beaver Dam area earlier this month, without releasing the names of those the department deems as victims in the crashes.

The two names released are those the department says caused the crashes, so they do not fall under Marsy's Law, Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said. The other names are being withheld due to Marsy’s Law.

Wisconsin amended its Constitution in April 2020 to include the provisions knowns as Marsy’s Law. The amendment is meant to strengthen the rights of victims.

“The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office respects these rights and will not release the identities of victims of crimes, including those that are traffic crash related, unless we have received consent to do so or are otherwise compelled to by the Wisconsin Constitution or State Statute,” according to the press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

The press release states that since traffic crash investigations can be complex it can take months to complete them and to determine if the crashes can be considered criminal.