Names released in Columbia County fatal crash

The names of the two people that died Wednesday afternoon after their car crossed the center line of Highway 33 near Portage were released Thursday morning.

Christina J. Hileman, 37, was driving a sedan with passenger Jekoby D. Hopkins, 25, both of Portage, on Highway 33 and east of Interstate 90/94. On Wednesday around 12:12 p.m. the 2012 Nissan Sentra was traveling eastbound on 33 when it crossed the center line and was involved in a crash with two semis traveling west bound, Sgt. Bret Manke of the Wisconsin State Patrol said in a statement.

The sedan caught fire on the roadway and Hileman and Hopkins died as a result of the crash, Manke said.

The two semi drivers were not injured, Manke said. David J. Bayer, 61, of Hillsboro, was driving a 2018 Freightliner, and Brandon J. Kalstabakken, 26, of Fountain, Minnesota, was driving a 2005 Peterbilt.

The crash remains under investigation and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the highway was closed for almost four hours.

