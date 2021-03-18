Names released in Juneau County death investigation

The Juneau County Sheriff's Office has released the names of two people found dead in the town of Lyndon on Monday.

Tina Decorah, 42, and Duane Mallory, 33, were found deceased after sheriff's deputies arrived on scene for a welfare check, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Felix Rivera-Medina, 24, and Makaela Decorah, 23, also living in the household, were arrested for unrelated charges. According to the release, both are persons of interest in the deaths of Mallory and Decorah. The sheriff's office anticipates charged will be filed as the investigation continues.

"Our condolences go out to the Ho-Chunk Community for their loss," said Sheriff Brent Oleson.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation can contact: Detective Jay Greeno, 608-847-9428 or Ho-Chunk Nation Detective Zach Quackenbush, 715-299-0489.

The sheriff's office is receiving investigative assistance from the Ho-Chunk Tribal Police, Wisconsin Department of Justice - Division of Criminal Investigation, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Juneau County Coroner's Office.