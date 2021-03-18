 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Names released in Juneau County death investigation
0 comments
breaking topical top story

Names released in Juneau County death investigation

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights with wording, generic file photo

The Juneau County Sheriff's Office has released the names of two people found dead in the town of Lyndon on Monday.

Tina Decorah, 42, and Duane Mallory, 33, were found deceased after sheriff's deputies arrived on scene for a welfare check, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Felix Rivera-Medina, 24, and Makaela Decorah, 23, also living in the household, were arrested for unrelated charges. According to the release, both are persons of interest in the deaths of Mallory and Decorah. The sheriff's office anticipates charged will be filed as the investigation continues. 

"Our condolences go out to the Ho-Chunk Community for their loss," said Sheriff Brent Oleson. 

Anyone with information regarding the investigation can contact: Detective Jay Greeno, 608-847-9428 or Ho-Chunk Nation Detective Zach Quackenbush, 715-299-0489. 

The sheriff's office is receiving investigative assistance from the Ho-Chunk Tribal Police, Wisconsin Department of Justice - Division of Criminal Investigation, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Juneau County Coroner's Office. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Asian American Reps: We are at a 'crisis point'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News