Names released in town of Ashippun crash

TOWN OF ASHIPPUN — The name of a 45-year-old Juneau woman who died at scene of a two-vehicle accident in the town of Ashippun on Monday afternoon has been released by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

Kathryn M. Christopherson was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident that occurred at 12:40 p.m. after her pick-up truck and a semi-truck collided at the intersection of Highway 67 and town road MM.

The driver of the semi-tractor was identified as Arshdeep Singh and the passenger of the semi-tractor was identified as Anoop Singh. Neither were injured in the accident.

Initial investigation showed that a Ford F350 pickup truck was westbound on town Road MM, failed to stop at a stop sign, and was struck by a southbound semi-tractor trailer. The vehicles then entered the ditch and struck a power pole with lives wires, which fell on top of both vehicles.

It is Dodge County’s sixth traffic fatality of the year and the fourth traffic fatality in a week. Officials have not released the names of anyone involved in the traffic crashes last week that also resulted in multiple injuries.