Names released in Watertown Police shooting

WATERTOWN – Watertown Police Officer Pedro Gallegos remains on administrative leave, per department policy, since the May 31 death of Thomas Jeffery Sutherlin.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the officer involved death and released the names on Tuesday.

The shooting death occurred after Watertown Police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle the 32-year-old Sutherlin was driving May 31. According to the press release, law enforcement was looking for Sutherlin to question him about his involvement in a domestic incident. During the traffic stop, a taser was deployed, but was not effective. Shots within the vehicle were fired and officers returned fire. A firearm was found in the vehicle.

Law enforcement immediately began life-saving measures on the Sutherlin and paramedics later transported him to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. No law enforcement personnel or other individuals were injured during the incident.

Gallegos has been in law enforcement for 6 years.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol, and DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Jefferson County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

