Naming suggestions sought for Stock+Field
Naming suggestions sought for Stock+Field

Stock+Field name change

Stock + Field is changing its name. The new ownership group, R.P. Acquisition Corporation, asks the public to submit suggestions for a new store name via stockandfield.com/itsyourstore through June 18.

 JONATHAN RICHIE, Daily Register

Stock + Field is changing its name. The new ownership group, the R.P. Acquisition Corporation, seeks suggestions from the community through June 18. Submit names at stockandfield.com/itsyourstore with the new name introduced the first week of July.

The R.P. Acquisition Corporation is in the process of reopening 22 locations in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, and Wisconsin. “We will continue to offer the brands that farm families and outdoor recreational enthusiasts find essential,” said Jason Plummer, vice president, R.P. Acquisition Corporation. “We also want to involve our customers in the process of defining our new identity. Their voices are important, and we want them to know we are listening.”

Stock+Field is still hiring at most of its 22 locations, which should all be open by early July. News and information about opening dates and career opportunities available at stockandfield.com.

