Nancy's Notions in Beaver Dam sold to Missouri company

The iconic Nancy's Notions sewing supplies company in Beaver Dam has been sold.
Tacony Corporation, the Missouri-based company that bought Nancy's Notions in 2003, announced Thursday the sale of the Nancy's online retail business and related assets to Missouri Star Quilt Company, effective May 27 for an undisclosed amount. The Nancy's Notions retail store in Beaver Dam closed last summer, the annual sewing weekend event was not held in 2019 and employees have been laid off.
"We had been looking for a strategic partner with the necessary resources and expertise to help take Nancy’s Notions to the next level,” Tacony CEO Kristi Tacony Humes said in a press release. "We feel Missouri Star Quilt Company provides Nancy’s Notions with a unique opportunity for growth because of its success and experience in both the quilting and sewing markets.”
The press release says the Missouri Star Quilt Company offers one of the largest precut fabric selections in the world and ships thousands of package around the world every day, alongside running a popular YouTube channel with quilting tutorials and a tourist site headquarters.
Nancy Zieman is a Beaver Dam icon who founded Nancy's Notions in 1979 and hosted the long-running "Sewing With Nancy" program on PBS. Zieman died in 2017.
The company sells sewing, quilting and embroidery supplies and is housed in a 100,000-square-foot building on Beaver Dam's north side. The closure of the retail store last year was attributed to competitive pressure.
Amanda Kosloski said she was one of the many employees laid off from Nancy's Nations in March on the same day that Gov. Tony Evers issued a stay-at-home order, wondering the employee meeting was about whether Nancy's would stay open. She was with Nancy's for over five years, starting off as a fabric cutter and began learning everything from there, jumping in where needed including to help correct inventory.
"It was very family oriented. Everyone was very friendly," she said. "It was nice to work there."
Kosloski said she has yet to find something to replace her job at Nancy's.
In a statement, Missouri Star CEO Michael Mifsud said the company is excited to add the Nancy's Notions brand and hopes to honor Zieman's legacy and bring her love of sewing to new customers.
“Our businesses remain strong and this divestiture will help us focus on the customer experience across our core brands as we move forward,” Humes said.
