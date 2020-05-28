Nancy's Notions in Beaver Dam sold to Missouri company

The company sells sewing, quilting and embroidery supplies and is housed in a 100,000-square-foot building on Beaver Dam's north side. The closure of the retail store last year was attributed to competitive pressure.

Amanda Kosloski said she was one of the many employees laid off from Nancy's Nations in March on the same day that Gov. Tony Evers issued a stay-at-home order, wondering the employee meeting was about whether Nancy's would stay open. She was with Nancy's for over five years, starting off as a fabric cutter and began learning everything from there, jumping in where needed including to help correct inventory.

"It was very family oriented. Everyone was very friendly," she said. "It was nice to work there."

Kosloski said she has yet to find something to replace her job at Nancy's.

In a statement, Missouri Star CEO Michael Mifsud said the company is excited to add the Nancy's Notions brand and hopes to honor Zieman's legacy and bring her love of sewing to new customers.

“Our businesses remain strong and this divestiture will help us focus on the customer experience across our core brands as we move forward,” Humes said.

