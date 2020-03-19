National FFA adviser visits Columbus schools

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Friday, March 13 National FFA Officer Visit: Lyle Logemann, the National FFA Vice President from New Mexico, visited Columbus Middle School on Friday, March 13. This was a big honor for Columbus FFA. The seventh and eighth grade students had a great time participating in a workshop and team building activities with Logemann. Logemann also learned about the SAE for all curriculum used in Columbus’s Ag Ed program. Logemann is pursuing an Ag Ed Degree himself and plans to be an Ag Ed Teacher in his future career. View the photos from his visit to see the students having fun!

SAE- The high school students participated in the Week 2 SAE lesson this week. The students discussed their postsecondary education options for their future career and researched institutions that provided majors or programs that match their career. The middle school students learned about personal responsibility this week. They watched a video about people stuck on an elevator and they just stood there. We talked about how the video portrayed people that were not taking personal responsibility for themselves. We compared this to how students sometimes are stuck on an elevator when they don’t come to class prepared or they don’t do their homework or don’t turn in assignments. Taking personal responsibility is doing what you know you need to do to make yourself successful and happy.

Columbus High School