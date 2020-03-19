National FFA adviser visits Columbus schools

UPCOMING EVENTS: All school sponsored events are cancelled until further notice, please be patient and watch for updates. This is a time to take care of your family and keep everyone healthy.
The following are notices to make clear FFA events are included in the cancelled school sponsored events as well as, community events that included FFA members.
Agribusiness Dinner: March 17—Cancelled.
Columbus FFA Banquet: March 31 – Cancelled—The officers and FFA members are hoping to reschedule their banquet as they look forward to this event each year. We will keep you posted.
UW-Platteville FFA CDE Contest: March 19—Cancelled
Last week
Monday, March 9 FFA Sectional LDE: Columbus FFA members traveled to Sauk Prairie High School to compete in the Sectional Speaking contest. The Columbus FFA members performed well at the contest and learned valuable speaking skills to take with them in their future. Congratulations to the following FFA members for advancing to sectionals: Hannah Dahl, Corrina Larson, Morgan Baerwolf, Garret Baerwolf, Amanda Dunbar, Faith Baerwolf, Jordan Prosser, Jamie Damm, Hillary Klubertanz, Ty Thorson, Billy Larson and Caden Atkins.
Tuesday, March 10 Strawberry Delivery: The FFA strawberry sale came to its conclusion on Tuesday as the berries were delivered and many have already been consumed. Feedback from customers indicate the berries are very sweet and delicious. Thank you to everyone that supported the FFA!
Friday, March 13 National FFA Officer Visit: Lyle Logemann, the National FFA Vice President from New Mexico, visited Columbus Middle School on Friday, March 13. This was a big honor for Columbus FFA. The seventh and eighth grade students had a great time participating in a workshop and team building activities with Logemann. Logemann also learned about the SAE for all curriculum used in Columbus’s Ag Ed program. Logemann is pursuing an Ag Ed Degree himself and plans to be an Ag Ed Teacher in his future career. View the photos from his visit to see the students having fun!
SAE- The high school students participated in the Week 2 SAE lesson this week. The students discussed their postsecondary education options for their future career and researched institutions that provided majors or programs that match their career. The middle school students learned about personal responsibility this week. They watched a video about people stuck on an elevator and they just stood there. We talked about how the video portrayed people that were not taking personal responsibility for themselves. We compared this to how students sometimes are stuck on an elevator when they don’t come to class prepared or they don’t do their homework or don’t turn in assignments. Taking personal responsibility is doing what you know you need to do to make yourself successful and happy.
Columbus High School
Wisconsin Fish and Aquaculture: The students have enjoyed feeding the Tilapia every day in the greenhouse. They learn a small lesson each day about the tilapia, caring for the fish, managing the aquaculture system, water quality, production, and feeding. The class has been catching the fish to learn about their characteristics and behavior, this has made a big Splash! In the classroom the students are learning to identify Wisconsin fish species and fishing regulations. They studied fish anatomy this week by labeling diagrams and making fish prints. They also learned about the nine fish systems by creating a presentation for their peers comparing fish body systems to mammals/humans. The students started a fish classification lesson on Friday and are learning how to use a dichotomous key.
Plant Science: The students focused on the uses of plants and how important they are to our existence. The class moved the plants back into the greenhouse and set up some lights for the plants and watered them hoping to create an environment they can thrive in until the greenhouse roof is fixed. The students learned about classification of plants this week and used candy to understand how dichotomous keys are used to classify living organisms. The students then learned about lower plant groups and the smallest plants on earth. The class had an opportunity to learn about floral design at the end of the week as they worked collaboratively to create centerpieces for the Columbus Agribusiness Dinner. The students came up with ideas and started creating the oasis for the arrangements. The students really enjoyed using their creativity.
Animal Science: The students finished their first unit on Animals in Society this week. The students gained a better understanding about how important pets have become to people. Pets are viewed as family members and the money pet owners spend on their companions has had a major impact on the economy. The students also discovered that pet owners tend to be healthier people, which offsets the cost of owning a pet. Pet owners take less medication and therefore have money to spend on their pet. The bond pet owners have with their companion animal has also been proven to lower stress levels, blood pressure, and heart rate. The students created projects demonstrating their knowledge about the important role’s animals play in our lives.
Columbus Middle School
Food, Forests and Wildlife: The sixth grade students conducted a worm lab on Monday. They ran tests to gather data to learn if worms like moist or dry surfaces, rough or smooth textures and dark or light. The class moved their worms into the classroom worm motel and have been feeding them oatmeal and watching as they dig burrows in their home. The class learned about another of nature’s recyclers the mushroom this week too. They looked up mushroom facts and labeled mushroom anatomy diagrams. They participated in a mushroom lab and practiced their observation skills to draw the mushroom parts. They moved on to learn about how they can be better recyclers and practice the 3-R’s- Reduce, Reuse, Recycle. The students are currently creating a product out of reused trash. They will sell these items in an infomercial to their peers.
Pizza, Pets and Plants: The seventh grade students learned about food science this week. They are working with a partner to learn more about food innovations such as Gummi Bears, Jello, milk chocolate and microwaves. They are creating a resume for their food innovation. The students also participated in food labs this week. The first lab was the Got Milk? Lab. The students learned how to do proper taste testing and used these skills to analyze how the processing method used on milk can change the products appearance, odor, texture and taste. The student’s favorite lab was the Freezing Foams lab, which was making ice cream. The students learned that they could change a liquid into a solid with ice and salt. They found out that the salt makes the ice colder and would help them make their sweet treat. The students loved the ice cream! The class had fun participating in the workshop presented by Lyle Logemann the National FFA Officer that visited on Friday.
Animals, Plants and Food Science: The eighth grade students continued to study livestock animals this week. They learned about external anatomy by labeling anatomy posters and then creating their own poster and labeling 20 external anatomical parts. The students compared terms among species and learned the vocabulary used to identify anatomy. The class was exposed to management practices used in the animal industry to keep animals comfortable and to keep humans and animals safe. They were able to handle some tools and instruments used in animal production. The class also learned how animals are marked for identification purposes and how pigs’ ears are notched rather than tagged like other livestock. The class ear notched paper pig ears giving them a chance to practice the numbering system and how to use the ear notching tool. The class enjoyed their visit by the National FFA Officer Lyle Logemann on Friday.
Follow Kevin Damask on Twitter @kdamask or contact him at 608-963-7323.