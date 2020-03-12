National FFA officer to visit Columbus Middle School

Plant Science: The class started the week with an activity planting lettuce. They learned to read the back of the seed packet for planting instructions and how to mix media to prepare for the seeds. The students enjoyed working in the greenhouse. They also spent time cleaning up the greenhouse in preparation for the bedding plants arriving soon! In the classroom the students have been learning why plants are important and how they help us.

Animal Science: The class started the trimester learning about Animals in Society. They discussed the importance of the animal human bond and the many roles animal play for humans. The students are working on analyzing the economic impact the companion animal industry has on the overall economy. The students are working independently on projects.

Columbus Middle School

Food, Forests and Wildlife: The sixth grade students were introduced to Nature’s Recyclers this week. They read a poem and met the recyclers. They learned a lot about worms this week! They did worm interviews, listened to “A Worm’s Diary” and labeled worm anatomy diagrams. They are excited to do their worm lab this coming week.