National FFA officer to visit Columbus Middle School

Friday, March 13 National FFA Officer Visit: Lyle Logemann the National FFA Vice President from New Mexico will be visiting Columbus Middle School on Friday, March 13. This is a big honor for Columbus FFA and the students are excited to meet a National FFA Officer, especially the quiz bowl team that has been studying the officers for their competition. Logemann will be conducting a workshop with seventh and eighth grade students. Logemann is hoping to learn more about the SAE for All program initiated in the Columbus Ag Ed program and FFA.
Agribusiness Dinner: March 17 - Tickets are Still Available! The Agribusiness dinner will be held again this year at Kestrel Ridge with a new comedian. See the event posted on the Columbus FFA Facebook page. All proceeds from this event will be donated to the Columbus FFA Chapter.
Columbus FFA Banquet: March 31 – Columbus Pavilion; Mark your calendars for the Annual FFA Banquet. New location to accommodate the growth in number of FFA members and family attendance! The dinner will be catered by Edith’s Cakes and Catering. We hope to see you there to help the FFA members celebrate the success of the members and the chapter. This is their night to shine in front of their family and the community.
Last week
FFA Alumni Dinner and Fundraiser: Columbus FFA Alumni held its annual scholarship “Fun Night” dinner at Club 60 on Saturday, March 7. A record attendance of around 50 people participated in the event. A family style dinner was served and then a live auction was held for the donated items. The auction started with a dessert auction, each table put their money together to bid against each other for a dessert to share. Everyone had a great time and funds were raised to support the FFA Alumni Scholarships! Thank you to everyone that attended and supported the Columbus FFA!
Proficiency Judging: Advisor Glenda Crook, judged proficiency applications in Wisconsin Dells this weekend on Friday night and all day Saturday. The applications are scored and the top five are ranked for award recognition at the Wisconsin State FFA Convention in June. The state winner will advance to national level competition. Columbus had six applications entered this year and the results for the five FFA members that submitted them will be shared at the annual Columbus FFA banquet.
SAE- The high school students participated in the Week 1 SAE lesson this week. The students at the high school participated in creating the three-circle model for agricultural education. They discussed the opportunities available to them through classroom instruction, SAEs and FFA. The students also began researching their future careers by planning courses they can take at CHS that will help prepare them for their future career. The middle school students learned how to record their time they work on their SAE projects in the AET online record keeping system.
You have free articles remaining.
Columbus High School
Wisconsin Fish and Aquaculture: This was the first week of the third trimester. The students were introduced to Agricultural Education and SAEs this week. The first unit for this class is on fish identification and fish anatomy. Each day the students learn a new Wisconsin fish species and a Wisconsin fishing regulation. The class labeled the external and internal anatomy of the fish. On Friday the class stepped outside into the cold wind and attempted to catch plastic fish in the parking lot. Once they reeled in their fish they had to identify the fish card taped to the bottom. The students were able to practice their casting skills and their fish identification. The class also visited the greenhouse to see the aquaculture system and learn about the tilapia.
Plant Science: The class started the week with an activity planting lettuce. They learned to read the back of the seed packet for planting instructions and how to mix media to prepare for the seeds. The students enjoyed working in the greenhouse. They also spent time cleaning up the greenhouse in preparation for the bedding plants arriving soon! In the classroom the students have been learning why plants are important and how they help us.
Animal Science: The class started the trimester learning about Animals in Society. They discussed the importance of the animal human bond and the many roles animal play for humans. The students are working on analyzing the economic impact the companion animal industry has on the overall economy. The students are working independently on projects.
Columbus Middle School
Food, Forests and Wildlife: The sixth grade students were introduced to Nature’s Recyclers this week. They read a poem and met the recyclers. They learned a lot about worms this week! They did worm interviews, listened to “A Worm’s Diary” and labeled worm anatomy diagrams. They are excited to do their worm lab this coming week.
Pizza, Pets and Plants: The seventh grade students continued their biotechnology unit and finished their Super Hero activity. Working with partners they selected the genetics for their super heroes and then determine which ones best fit a scenario described in their packet. The students had to select the best super hero for the situation. This helped the students better understand selective breeding, which was demonstrated using the mustard plant. The students learned that many of our vegetables we enjoy came from the mustard plant, such as brussel sprouts, kale, kohlrabi, and cabbage. The students then learned to extract DNA. They participated in a lab where they extracted their own DNA using Gatorade. The students were surprised to see what their DNA looked like! The class also participated in an interactive computer program to learn how to do Gel Electrophoresis.
Animals, Plants and Food Science: The eighth graders learned about livestock breeds this week. They shared their presentations with the class so they could learn about various breeds and the characteristics they are noted for in their production. The students really enjoyed learning about all of the different breeds and sharing their projects. During the presentations the students continued to practice their livestock terminology and Latin adjectives.