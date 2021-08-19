National hotel franchise seeks site in Baraboo

A nationally recognized hotel chain has made its first move to build a four-story, 81-room hotel in Baraboo.
Members of the Baraboo Plan Commission unanimously approved a request Tuesday from JDJE LLC, which is representing the unnamed hotel, to allow construction of the building at 932 Gateway Drive, said commissioner Mike Palm.
“This is just the first step of many,” Palm said.
The land, currently owned by Teel Plastics Inc., is currently zoned for planned industrial/business use, which allows for a hotel to operate there. The need for conditional use approval from commissioners was due to the proposed property lying in Conditional Use Overlay district, which requires all permits to be approved as conditional use.
JDJE LLC plans to purchase a portion of the property south of Pizza Ranch restaurant and north of Teel headquarters to develop a hotel. Architectural Design Consultants Inc. of Lake Delton created and submitted a site plan for the proposed development.
Commissioner Phil Wedekind said he was glad to vote for the development, which would benefit the city.
“I think we need a hotel in Baraboo,” Wedekind said, adding that it will likely encourage visitors and provide a place for temporary workers to stay. “They’ve got the go-ahead from us.”
Neither Palm nor Wedekind said they know the name of the proposed hotel.
In a letter from ADCI to Director of Public Works Tom Pinion dated Aug. 10, Senior Architect Meg E. Roback outlined the hotel amenities. They include standard items seen at a hotel, such as a small market, breakfast area, fitness room and an indoor pool. There are also outdoor fire pits in the design sketches of the building and an indoor/outdoor pool and spa area.
The design of the building “will reflect nationally franchises brand standards” with tailored color and material choices that “may include a blend of masonry veneer” and “select metal accent components,” along with “fiber cement panels.”
The proposed site plan approved Tuesday includes lighting, landscape and sign designs, which should be in line with city ordinances.
There are still items to be approved by the commission in the future. Developers were initially looking for an approval for the conditional use of the site before investing more money into detailed and time-consuming formal plans for the project.
Though ADCI submitted the proposed site plan, zoning code dictates that the applicants will need to provide additional information to create a full submittal package, including plans for landscaping, storm water management, site lighting and signage with colored renderings to be reviewed at a future Plan Commission meeting.
GALLERY: Rapid River Apartments project
Rapid River Apartments project
Rapid River Apartments project
Rapid River Apartments project
Rapid River Apartments project
112020-bara-news-apartments1
Rapid River Apartments project
Rapid River Apartments project
112020-bara-news-apartments2
Rapid River Apartments project
Rapid River Apartments project
112020-bara-news-apartments3
Rapid River Apartments project
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.