National hotel franchise seeks site in Baraboo

A nationally recognized hotel chain has made its first move to build a four-story, 81-room hotel in Baraboo.

Members of the Baraboo Plan Commission unanimously approved a request Tuesday from JDJE LLC, which is representing the unnamed hotel, to allow construction of the building at 932 Gateway Drive, said commissioner Mike Palm.

“This is just the first step of many,” Palm said.

The land, currently owned by Teel Plastics Inc., is currently zoned for planned industrial/business use, which allows for a hotel to operate there. The need for conditional use approval from commissioners was due to the proposed property lying in Conditional Use Overlay district, which requires all permits to be approved as conditional use.

JDJE LLC plans to purchase a portion of the property south of Pizza Ranch restaurant and north of Teel headquarters to develop a hotel. Architectural Design Consultants Inc. of Lake Delton created and submitted a site plan for the proposed development.

Commissioner Phil Wedekind said he was glad to vote for the development, which would benefit the city.

