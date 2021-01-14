National magazine recognizes Wisconsin Dells, Riverwood Eagles Nest senior living facility for community impact

Wojnicz said the award is based on the cooperativeness of the private and public sector.

“One couldn’t happen without the other and I think this publication recognizes all that went into achieving this,” Wojnicz said. “I think it’s a real feather in our cap as a city and as a community to have something like this.”

Wojnicz said he’s heard community members speak positively about the facility. Some are even thinking ahead and looking at Riverwood Senior Living as a potential option to spend their senior years, he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The city and project’s partnership dates back to around five years ago, when the project was first announced. In June 2017, a developer’s agreement was approved between the city and project developers to get it underway, according to Dells Events archives. One aspect in the partnership Panzer highlighted was receiving the $250,000 grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation towards the project, Panzer said.

Panzer said the partnership continues with sharing facilities and amenities in the Dells’ area.

“Everything that’s here, you want to have the vitality of a community that’s a two-way street,” she said.