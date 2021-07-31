National Night Out is Tuesday: Beaver Dam, Columbus, Mayville, Juneau host events

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As part of the event attendees are urged to bring a non-perishable food item to donate to a local food pantry.

A prescription drug takeback will be included to allow citizens to clear unused and/or outdated medications from their homes. There is no charge for the service.

“National Night Out is a great opportunity for everyone to meet law enforcement officials, find out what services are available to community members and sample great food,” said Stangl. “All are invited to come on out and have a great time with their families, the community and to meet new friends.”

He added, “Everyone involved has been so cooperative, it really is a great thing to come and enjoy.”

Mayville is planning a similar events from 3 to 6 p.m. at Foster Park. Attractions include family-friendly fun with local police, fire and EMS. As part of their activities all are invited to check out emergency vehicles, get free Dodge County Kid ID cards, dunk an officer in the dunk tank, watch a local celebrity pie eating contest and join in raffles and give aways.

Columbus Police Department is participating in National Night out from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Fireman’s Park. There will be music, food, prizes, a bouncy house and other activities.

Juneau Police Department is hosting its National Night Out event at Juneau Public Safety Building 128 E. Cross St. Juneau Police, Fire & EMS along with DPW, the Electric Utility, Recreation Dept. and Library will all be on hand. There will be a bounce house, face painting and dunk tank and other activities from 5 to 8 p.m. Child ID’s will also be available.

