National Night Out is Tuesday: Beaver Dam, Columbus, Mayville, Juneau host events

Beaver Dam will participate in National Night Out, an event to promote a crime-free and drug-free community, on Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m.
According to organizer Chuck Stangl, the event was held in 2018 and 2019, with 2020 cancelled due to COVID-19.
“It is mainly designed to improve communication between law enforcement and community members,” said Stangl. “It’s designed in such a way that there’s no pressure, because a lot of times the interactions people have with law enforcement are emergency situations – situations that are stressful. It could be an accident, getting stopped for speeding, there’s a gamut. But this event is planned so there’s no pressure. There’s no stress. Come and meet law enforcement people and other services and occupations in the community and the county.”
The local event will be held at Swan City Park, allowing everyone attending the opportunity to visit with representatives of local law enforcement, drug abuse prevention, health and civic groups.
There will be 45 different groups participating from all walks of life. White Construction and the Beaver Dam DPW will bring equipment to allow children to touch and have photos taken, as will area race car drivers. Music will be provided by Top Flight DJs.
Food will be available for purchase or donation from Cousins Subs, Chippy’s Popcorn, Marco’s Pizza, Rechek’s Food Pride and Community Corrections. Donations in the past have been shared with Beaver Dam Police Charities, Dodge County Sheriff’s Department and for the purchase of a Beaver Dam Police Department K-9.
As part of the event attendees are urged to bring a non-perishable food item to donate to a local food pantry.
A prescription drug takeback will be included to allow citizens to clear unused and/or outdated medications from their homes. There is no charge for the service.
“National Night Out is a great opportunity for everyone to meet law enforcement officials, find out what services are available to community members and sample great food,” said Stangl. “All are invited to come on out and have a great time with their families, the community and to meet new friends.”
He added, “Everyone involved has been so cooperative, it really is a great thing to come and enjoy.”
Mayville is planning a similar events from 3 to 6 p.m. at Foster Park. Attractions include family-friendly fun with local police, fire and EMS. As part of their activities all are invited to check out emergency vehicles, get free Dodge County Kid ID cards, dunk an officer in the dunk tank, watch a local celebrity pie eating contest and join in raffles and give aways.
Columbus Police Department is participating in National Night out from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Fireman’s Park. There will be music, food, prizes, a bouncy house and other activities.
Juneau Police Department is hosting its National Night Out event at Juneau Public Safety Building 128 E. Cross St. Juneau Police, Fire & EMS along with DPW, the Electric Utility, Recreation Dept. and Library will all be on hand. There will be a bounce house, face painting and dunk tank and other activities from 5 to 8 p.m. Child ID’s will also be available.