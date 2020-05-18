National Public Works Week is May 17-23

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Public Works Week is celebrated nationally during the third week in May each year to honor all of the hard working and dedicated employees who work in the Public Works profession.

The city of Columbus has a great team consisting of one part-time employee, three seasonal employees, three full-time wastewater employees, two custodial employees for all the city buildings, one landscape recycling center attendant, one full time administrative assistant and the director of Public Works.

The city of Columbus Public Works team members keep the city clean and safe for residents. Team members duties include snow and ice removal; road maintenance and traffic control; maintain the city buildings and facilities; tree removal, trimming and planting; brush pickup in the spring and summer; leaf pickup in the fall; maintain the deer at Fireman’s Park; manage waste water and storm sewer systems; maintain the Hillside Cemetery, playgrounds, parks and athletic fields; help with the CAAC; are a big part of emergency management and the first responders when help is needed.

Public Works team members work well with other city departments, the school district, civic groups, local businesses, city committees, boards and commissions. During this week, give them a honk and waive to let them know they are appreciated.