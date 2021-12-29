Natural gas leak forces evacuation of one-mile radius in Dodge County

Evacuation within a one-mile radius of a gas leak in Dodge County Wednesday has forced people from their homes and businesses.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office reported that a traffic crash at 2:30 p.m. on State Highway 26 near the Dodge County Airport one mile north of Juneau damaged a natural gas pipe above the ground, creating a significant leak of natural gas.

Evacuations of a 1-mile radius have occurred, and notifications have been given to all residents in person and through RAVE messages (a mass alert text message). As a result of this leak, natural gas to the city of Juneau has been shut off, and electricity had been temporarily shut off, as well.

As of 4:30 p.m., natural gas is anticipated to be off for a long period of time, possibly overnight. Electricity was recently restored, but it is not yet known if electricity may need to be temporarily turned off during the repairs.

A warming shelter is being established at Sacred Heart Catholic Parish, 950 Washington St., Horicon. The warming shelter will be open until at least 7:30 p.m. At that time, it will be reevaluated if it will remain open longer.