Natural gas leak forces evacuation of one-mile radius in Dodge County
Natural gas leak forces evacuation of one-mile radius in Dodge County

Dodge County Sheriff squad tight crop
DODGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Evacuation within a one-mile radius of a gas leak in Dodge County Wednesday has forced people from their homes and businesses.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office reported that a traffic crash at 2:30 p.m. on State Highway 26 near the Dodge County Airport one mile north of Juneau damaged a natural gas pipe above the ground, creating a significant leak of natural gas.

Evacuations of a 1-mile radius have occurred, and notifications have been given to all residents in person and through RAVE messages (a mass alert text message). As a result of this leak, natural gas to the city of Juneau has been shut off, and electricity had been temporarily shut off, as well.

As of 4:30 p.m., natural gas is anticipated to be off for a long period of time, possibly overnight. Electricity was recently restored, but it is not yet known if electricity may need to be temporarily turned off during the repairs.

A warming shelter is being established at Sacred Heart Catholic Parish, 950 Washington St., Horicon. The warming shelter will be open until at least 7:30 p.m. At that time, it will be reevaluated if it will remain open longer.

There will be long-term road closures in and around the Juneau area due to this incident.

Unified Command has been established involving Emergency Management, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, and Juneau Fire Departments.

Updated releases will be sent out, as updates are available and necessary.

