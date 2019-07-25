Fewer than 100 households remain without natural gas service as of early Thursday afternoon after a gas line ruptured Tuesday by a utility worker caused Alliant Energy to shut down service to much of Baraboo’s south side.
“The last piece we’re waiting for now is just to get access to properties to relight (pilot lights),” said Alliant spokesman Scott Reigstad.
First responders were called at 1:54 p.m. Tuesday to the corner of Vine and Maple streets for the report of a gas line that was struck by an excavator, according to a statement from the Baraboo Fire Department.
Alliant Energy reported the damaged line was a 2-inch, high-pressure underground natural gas line. Gas was shut off to areas on the south side of Baraboo and in the town of Baraboo while crews worked to repair the damage. Reigstad said 675 homes were affected.
Repairs to the line itself “actually went pretty quick,” taking a couple hours, Reigstad said. However, he said when adding in the work required to shut off service to the affected zone and to remove natural gas that was released during the damage and repair, the whole process can take up to six hours.
Starting late Tuesday, more than 40 gas technicians from across the region went door-to-door restoring service to houses where a resident was home, Reigstad said. For the rest, they left information for homeowners to call and schedule a visit.
Reigstad said technicians have to go into each home to relight furnace pilot lights and then check all affected appliances to make sure everything works. Impacted systems typically include furnaces, hot water heaters and gas stoves and fireplaces.
Technicians were called in from Stoughton, Janesville, Beaver Dam, Portage, Mineral Point and Spring Green to assist the Baraboo workers Tuesday and Wednesday, some working overnight. As of about 2 p.m. Thursday, 12 Baraboo and Portage technicians remained to finish the remaining less than 100 homes.
To schedule a relight, call 1-800-246-3750.
Impacted areas in Baraboo include Parkway to Walnut Street east to the city limits and south from Lynn Street to the city limits. Areas affected in the town of Baraboo include the city limits on Highway 113 past Steinke Road to Wildwood Road; Highway W past Neuman Road; Highway 123 from the city limits to Devil’s Lake State Park; and Old Lake Road from Gall Road to Highway 113.
The company serves more than 5,000 natural gas customers in the city and town of Baraboo.
Reigstad reminded anyone planning to dig anywhere to first call 811 to make sure their plans are safe.
