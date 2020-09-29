Necedah 6th and 9th grade students to return to fully in-person classes

Necedah Middle and High School are taking the next steps in transitioning from a blended learning model to fully in-person schooling as students in 6th and 9th grade will return to classes full time starting Oct. 12.
The current model at the Necedah School District has students in pre-K through 5th grade attending daily in-person instruction, while students in 6th through 12th grade are following a blended learning model.
Middle and high school students are divided into “cohorts,” with half of the students attending in-person learning on Monday and Wednesday and the other half attending in-person on Tuesday and Thursday. On the students’ days where they are not attending in-person classes they have virtual instruction. Friday in-person instruction rotates between the two groups based on a schedule established before the school year.
The Necedah School Board recently approved increasing the amount of students receiving in-person instruction daily.
“To prepare, our staff is focused on reviewing our routines and safety procedures to make this a safe and positive transition for students back into our everyday school environment,” said Mark Becker, Necedah Middle and High School Principal.
According to District Administrator Tanya Kotlowski, the increase in students at the building daily is 18 9th grade students and 27 6th grade students. Nine of the 6th grade students are part of the N-Gage Academy Charter School. The increase will further add nine students to bus routes.
“We wanted to start by focusing on the big transition years,” Kotlowski said, indicating the years when students enter middle school and high school. “Face to face is the best method of instruction.”
In making the decision, Kotlowski said the school board considered transmission rates for COVID-19 in both Juneau County and Necedah, the district’s success so far in containing the spread of the virus, and the ability of the district to continue operating safely.
“So far we have been able to contain the transmission of the virus,” Kotlowski said. “In Juneau County the transmission rate continues to rise, but we’re most concerned about the rate in the Necedah community and in our schools… but that’s not to say we’re not monitoring the situation very closely.”
As of Sept. 29 Necedah School District has confirmed three positive cases of the virus, which includes two high school students and one middle school student. The middle school student was determined to have not been at school during the infectious period, but the district still notified parents of the positive test result.
“We’ve been able to keep it contained because of small class sizes and because of the blended learning model,” Kotlowski said. “With more (6th and 9th grade) students social distancing, we'll be less able to be managed so we will continue with precautions, but it could lead to more quarantines.”
While Kotlowski acknowledged the increased risk from bringing back the students and having more students in the building, she said the district will be diligent in ensuring that students who have contact and exposure to the virus, are experiencing any symptoms, or have been in contact with those experiencing symptoms are quarantined. Although this tactic could lead to increased numbers of quarantines, Kotlowski said the district prefers more quarantines rather than more students getting sick.
If the reintegration of 6th and 9th grade students goes well, Kotlowski said the district will look into bringing back additional students.
“If we can continue to contain transmission, we will continue to increase in-person instruction,” Kotlowski said.
Prior to the school year, when instituting the blended learning model, the school board indicated they would re-evaluate the model in six-week increments. The Oct. 12 return date for these students is following that plan, as the return date is six weeks from the start of the school year.
“We realize that this transition to more face-to-face instruction may come with questions regarding safety protocols and differences around instructional practices,” Becker said in a letter to parents on Sept. 25. “To help, we are giving families this notice and time to ensure that any questions or concerns are addressed.”
For more information or questions regarding the change, contact Becker at 608-565-2256 ext. 102, or at mbecker@necedahschools.org.
