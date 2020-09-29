Necedah 6th and 9th grade students to return to fully in-person classes

“We wanted to start by focusing on the big transition years,” Kotlowski said, indicating the years when students enter middle school and high school. “Face to face is the best method of instruction.”

In making the decision, Kotlowski said the school board considered transmission rates for COVID-19 in both Juneau County and Necedah, the district’s success so far in containing the spread of the virus, and the ability of the district to continue operating safely.

“So far we have been able to contain the transmission of the virus,” Kotlowski said. “In Juneau County the transmission rate continues to rise, but we’re most concerned about the rate in the Necedah community and in our schools… but that’s not to say we’re not monitoring the situation very closely.”

As of Sept. 29 Necedah School District has confirmed three positive cases of the virus, which includes two high school students and one middle school student. The middle school student was determined to have not been at school during the infectious period, but the district still notified parents of the positive test result.