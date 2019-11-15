Necedah is getting a new business to fill one of the village’s prime spots downtown, with Bohica’s Pub & Grub set to take over the building formerly operated as Alec’s.
At a meeting of the village board Oct. 28, Necedah officials voted to approve alcohol, beer garden, and operator’s license as one of the last steps before the bar and restaurant can open.
The village board voted unanimously to approve an alcohol license for Bohica’s. They also voted unanimously to approve a beer garden license for the restaurant and bar.
Employees of the new business Staphanie Backus, Troy Smith, Christine Day, Kristen Winker, and James Smith III were granted operator’s licenses by the village board. Kelly Lincoln, another employee of the new restaurant, was granted a conditional operator’s license.
You have free articles remaining.
“If there are any future issues that might be a reason… to revoke their license,” said village board president Scott Carter. “Any (license) can be revoked, not just conditional licenses, if someone doesn’t behave themselves and we don’t want them as a bartender in our village.”
The board accepted the surrendering of the class “B” retail combine licenses for Frog Level Properties LLC, which previously owned the building at 202 S. Main Street where Bohica’s is located.
According to village administrator Roger Herried, the village has a choice of who to award licenses to after a business surrenders the license, as the licenses do not automatically transfer to the next owners of the property.
In other business before the board, the board approved a service agreement with MSA to assist in preparing a multimodal local supplement application for John Street in the amount of $500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)