The Necedah Christmas Parade is returning for its seventh year this holiday season, with the parade the climax of a day’s worth of activities in the community including a breakfast with Santa and wreath laying for veterans.
“It’s a great time for Necedah… people work really hard on the parade,” said organizer and volunteer fire fighter Michael Hedrington. “We’re hoping and expecting a big turnout, and to bring a lot of joy as we celebrate the holiday.”
Sponsored by Necedah Fire and Rescue, American Bank, and the Necedah Chamber of Commerce, the parade will begin at 6 p.m. Dec. 14 and run from Fifth Street to the Necedah Fire Station. Participants will line up at 5:30 p.m., with the parade heading down Sixth Street before turning onto West Second Street and concluding at the fire station.
Once at the fire station, visitors will be treated to a concert by Garry Wesley, Elaine Wesley, and Chad Gates, along with refreshments of cookies and hot chocolate. Garry Wesley and Gates are Elvis impersonators, while Elaine Wesley acts as Patsy Cline.
“It’s going to be something really special at the end at the station,” said Hedrington. “They’re the only people I thought would do a great job of ‘rocking Christmas’ for us.”
A Rocking Christmas is the theme of this year’s parade, one that Hedrinton says is personal to him. His mother was recently diagnosed with cancer and undergoing treatment.
“It was a tough thing for me this year, but my fire chief said you got to make this a rocking Christmas, and it stuck,” Hedrington said. “We hope anyone who is dealing with hardship finds peace in this holiday season.”
While Hedrington says the parade and concert are great entertainment, the events are also a fundraiser for both Toys for Tyke and the Necedah Food Pantry. Donations of new packaged toys and non-perishable food items are accepted at drop boxes located in the lobbies of the Bank of Mauston, Necedah branch, and The Necedah Bank.
You have free articles remaining.
New this year to the festivities is the presentation of two kindness awards. The awards will go to individuals who have shown “multiple years of thinking about the community, serving the community, and not asking for recognition.”
Awards will also be given to first through third place entries in the parade.
“The Fire Hydrant trophies are highly sought after,” Hedrington said. “A lot of people put a lot of work into their entries hoping to win one to display in their business for the year.”
While the parade is the culmination of the day’s activities, the Necedah Lions will also host a Breakfast with Santa from 8-11 a.m. at the Necedah Veteran’s Memorial Hall. Following the breakfast, the city is holding a ceremony at noon at Bayview Cemetery in conjunction with Wreaths across America.
“We’ll be placing wreaths at every veteran’s stone at the cemetery,” City Administrator Roger Herried said. “It’s our first year doing it… it’s something neat in the community we’ve never done before.”
James Starr, Commander of the Wayne C. Chitwood VFW Post, has been raising funds for the wreaths as a private citizen, according to Herried. Herried said they have raised almost enough funds to cover every veteran’s stone with a wreath.
For more information on the parade or to submit an entry up to the day of the parade, contact Hedrington at 608-548-8268. For more information on Breakfast with Santa, visit the Necedah Lions Facebook page. For more information on the wreath ceremony, contact Herried at 608-565-2261.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)