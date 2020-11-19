Necedah hosting 3rd Annual Wine and Beer Walk, safety measures in place

Necedah is hosting their 3rd Annual Wine and Beer Walk, with additional safety measures for COVID-19.
The walk is scheduled for 5:15-8 p.m. Nov. 20, and features seven locations representing 13 local businesses and 16 local vendors for walkers to visit. Registration is at the Necedah Town Hall, 101 Center St., Necedah.
Necedah Chamber of Commerce Executive Secretary Jessica Bilski said each of the stops is taking their own precautions to increase safety with COVID-19, and the town is giving each walker a bottle of hand sanitizer to take with them.
“When people show up at registration, a lot of times they show up in their group, so however they feel comfortable in their group we will send the whole group to one location to start out,” Bilski said. “In the past people came to registration and head to the closest stop, and then we have a big group in one location, so this way we can spread them out.”
Each walker is being asked to wear a mask while not drinking, wash their hands, and to stay home if they do not feel well or have a fever. Disposable glasses will also be used to help minimize spread.
“One year we gave out glasses, one year we had people decorate glasses,” Bilski said. “This year we’re giving out glasses so we don’t transfer any germs that way.”
The chamber is holding a bag decorating contest, with an “awesome prize” for the winner of the contest. Walkers are asked to bring reusable shopping bags and decorate them in any way they choose. Pictures will be taken and posted on Facebook, and the winner will be chosen by voting on the social media platform.
Each of the stops will have wine and most will have food. Food will be served this year rather than “grab your own” as a way to increase safety.
Stops include:
- Affordable Treasures along with Deby’s Gifts in the Stix
- Bohicas
- JB Deli
- Murphy’s Magic Mirror along with Buckhorn Grill & Bar
- Sportsmans
- True Value
- Town Hall, which includes: Black and White Catering, Mr. Smore, J&S Spirits Shoppe, A Therapeutic Touch Massage, and Castle Rock Realty
Bilski said the chamber and businesses discussed postponing the event, but decided to hold it as they felt they could conduct the wine walk safely and the businesses need the support.
“We have had lots and lots of discussion whether to put it on or not, but our businesses have been looking forward to it, they are excited about it,” Bilski said. “It brings a lot of people into the town and people get to go in to businesses that they may not have visited before, so we really think that it’s important that our small businesses our putting so much support right now in doing it.”
For more information or to buy tickets visit eventbrite.com/e/wine-beer-walk-2020-necedah-tickets-126586705243 or go to the Necedah Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page. Tickets are $20, and guests must be 21 or over to participate.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
