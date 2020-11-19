Necedah hosting 3rd Annual Wine and Beer Walk, safety measures in place

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The chamber is holding a bag decorating contest, with an “awesome prize” for the winner of the contest. Walkers are asked to bring reusable shopping bags and decorate them in any way they choose. Pictures will be taken and posted on Facebook, and the winner will be chosen by voting on the social media platform.

Each of the stops will have wine and most will have food. Food will be served this year rather than “grab your own” as a way to increase safety.

Stops include:

Affordable Treasures along with Deby’s Gifts in the Stix

Bohicas

JB Deli

Murphy’s Magic Mirror along with Buckhorn Grill & Bar

Sportsmans

True Value

Town Hall, which includes: Black and White Catering, Mr. Smore, J&S Spirits Shoppe, A Therapeutic Touch Massage, and Castle Rock Realty

Bilski said the chamber and businesses discussed postponing the event, but decided to hold it as they felt they could conduct the wine walk safely and the businesses need the support.