Necedah hosting ‘Mask-a-rade’ holiday parade

This year’s social gathering after the parade will continue a tradition started in 2019 of presenting Necedah Kindness Awards to community members. The awards will go to individuals who have shown “multiple years of thinking about the community, serving the community, and not asking for recognition.”

The chamber received 14 nominations for the kindness award this year. Bilski said the nominations were judged “blind,” meaning the chamber board did not have the nominee’s name when looking at their resume of contributions to the area. Recipients of the award this year are Vada And Dwayne Olson.

“The winning nomination told of how Vada and Dwayne Olson recently retired after 13 years of dedicated volunteer management of the Necedah Food Pantry,” Bilski said. “And how the pantry grew and expanded thanks to their great leadership.”

Awards will also be given to first through third place entries in the parade. An entry form is available at necedah.weebly.com/events.html, though Bilski said people who wish to participate in the parade but decide to do so late can come line up at 5th Street on Dec. 12.

The chamber is asking that all parade participants wear gloves, and to hand candy or goodies to spectators rather than throw anything during the parade for the safety of spectators.

For more information on the parade or to submit an entry up to the day of the parade, contact Michael Hedrington of Necedah Fire and Rescue at 608-548-8268.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

