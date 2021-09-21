Necedah man arrested, accused of child pornography

Sheriff’s deputies in Juneau County arrested a Necedah man on possible criminal charges of possession of child pornography.

According to a release from Juneau County Sheriff Brent Oleson, deputies arrested George Kloth of Necedah Sept. 13 after executing a search warrant following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Kloth was arrested for a probation violation and is being held at the Juneau County Jail pending further investigation. Oleson said possible criminal charges include possession of child pornography.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

