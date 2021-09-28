Necedah man dies after jumping onto I-90 from Mauston overpass

A Necedah man died after jumping from an overpass into oncoming traffic on Interstate 90 near Mauston Sept. 28.

According to a report from the Wisconsin State Patrol Southwest Region Tomah Post, a crash occurred at 12:01 p.m. Sept. 28 near mile marker 69 on Interstate 90 near Mauston. The Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the interstate at the Highway 58 overpass.

Upon arrival authorities determined a man jumped from the Highway 58 overpass into oncoming traffic. Wisconsin State Patrol said the crash involved a semi-truck.

The man, a 32-year-old from Necedah, was pronounced dead at the scene. Identification of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of family.

