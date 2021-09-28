 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Necedah man dies after jumping onto I-90 from Mauston overpass
0 Comments
breaking top story

Necedah man dies after jumping onto I-90 from Mauston overpass

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police siren lights light bar squad car generic file photo cops web only
iStock

A Necedah man died after jumping from an overpass into oncoming traffic on Interstate 90 near Mauston Sept. 28.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to a report from the Wisconsin State Patrol Southwest Region Tomah Post, a crash occurred at 12:01 p.m. Sept. 28 near mile marker 69 on Interstate 90 near Mauston. The Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the interstate at the Highway 58 overpass.

Upon arrival authorities determined a man jumped from the Highway 58 overpass into oncoming traffic. Wisconsin State Patrol said the crash involved a semi-truck.

The man, a 32-year-old from Necedah, was pronounced dead at the scene. Identification of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of family.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Iconic film memorabilia go up for auction

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News