Necedah man found with cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and $45,000 sentenced to 15 years

A Necedah man found with more than $45,000 in cash and cocaine, fentanyl and heroin was sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years extended supervision after pleading guilty to numerous felony charges.

According to a release from the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, Richard Jones, 55, of Necedah was stopped by deputies April 7 after they observed his vehicle had no front license plate. Authorities conducted the stop as part of an on-going investigation by the Juneau County Drug Task Force and the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“During a subsequent search of the vehicle, over 55 grams of fentanyl, cocaine and heroin were located,” Juneau County Sheriff Brent Oleson said. “Deputies also located approximately 200 grams of heroin and fentanyl that was dumped inside of soda cups in an attempt to destroy the evidence.”

More than $4,000 in cash was found in the vehicle, and following the acquisition of a search warrant law enforcement found an additional $41,000 in cash at Jones’ residence. Officers also found 52 grams of fentanyl, 458 morphine pills and a stolen firearm at Jones’ residence.