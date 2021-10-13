 Skip to main content
Necedah man found with cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and $45,000 sentenced to 15 years
Necedah man found with cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and $45,000 sentenced to 15 years

A Necedah man found with more than $45,000 in cash and cocaine, fentanyl and heroin was sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years extended supervision after pleading guilty to numerous felony charges.

According to a release from the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, Richard Jones, 55, of Necedah was stopped by deputies April 7 after they observed his vehicle had no front license plate. Authorities conducted the stop as part of an on-going investigation by the Juneau County Drug Task Force and the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation.

“During a subsequent search of the vehicle, over 55 grams of fentanyl, cocaine and heroin were located,” Juneau County Sheriff Brent Oleson said. “Deputies also located approximately 200 grams of heroin and fentanyl that was dumped inside of soda cups in an attempt to destroy the evidence.”

More than $4,000 in cash was found in the vehicle, and following the acquisition of a search warrant law enforcement found an additional $41,000 in cash at Jones’ residence. Officers also found 52 grams of fentanyl, 458 morphine pills and a stolen firearm at Jones’ residence.

Jones and two co-defendants were facing several charges as a result of the investigation. On Aug. 3 Jones plead guilty to felonies Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics and Receiving a Stolen Firearm.

Judge Stacy Smith sentenced Jones Oct. 6 to a 15-year prison sentence, with 10-year’s incarceration and five-years of extended supervision after Jones is released from prison.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

