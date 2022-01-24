Necedah man sentenced to 10 years in child pornography case

A Necedah man will serve 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

According to a release from the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Maranto, 48, of Necedah was sentenced to 10 years in prison for one count of possession of child pornography Jan. 18. Four other counts of possession of child pornography and a felony charge for exposing a child to harmful material were read in but dismissed as a result of a plea agreement.

Maranto was arrested in 2019 after an investigation by the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin State Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office and the Tomah Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Juneau County District Attorney Kenneth Hamm.

Juneau County Sheriff Brent Oleson said the investigation of Maranto began Feb. 8, 2019 following a cyber tip regarding the uploading of child pornography.

“After a search warrant was obtained, Maranto’s cell phone and lap top were seized and forensic analysis was performed, which revealed images and videos of child pornography,” Oleson said. “After more investigation, it was revealed that Maranto had contacted a minor from out of state and had been paying the minor for nude images.”

