Necedah moves to remote learning after high COVID counts

Students in Necedah are going virtual starting Jan. 19 and returning Jan. 25 in an attempt to curb transmission in the building as the district grapples with high rates of COVID-19.
Necedah District Administrator Tanya Kotlowski announced the decision in a letter to parents Jan. 18.
“As of this morning, after testing 65 people yesterday, we already have 24 of 42 tests that have come back as positive,” Kotlowski said. “At this time we are moving our in-person learning to virtual learning for three school days. Please note the current positive cases we have do include parents, but it primarily includes staff and students.”
The case results from Jan. 18 follow 17 positive cases the district announced Jan. 17. Kotlowski sent a message to parents following a school board meeting Jan. 17 warning that a closure was possible.
“As you are aware, we have rising COVID cases in our school building,” Kotlowski said in the Jan. 17 email. “We just had 17 positive cases, and we tested another 65 today, mostly symptomatic individuals. If we continue to see high rates of positive cases, as a result of the tests given today, we will consider changing from in-person learning to virtual learning for a couple of days.”
With the shift to virtual learning elementary students at Necedah schools will engage in remote learning, meaning students will have take-home work, while middle and high school students will have virtual learning.
Kotlowski said families can still pick up meals during the remote learning days by RSVP, with a form included in the letter. Meals are able to be picked up between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 19 and Jan. 24.
“I am aware of the burden this places on our families, students and staff; however, with such high rates of transmission in our building, we need to be sure we keep students and staff as healthy as possible so we can continue to offer in-person instruction,” Kotlowski said. “Unfortunately, we have several staff members who are impacted by our recent positive cases. We are hoping this break to virtual learning will limit transmission from the current positive cases and allow us to return, as planned. Thank you for your partnership and your support of our staff.”
