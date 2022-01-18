Necedah moves to remote learning after high COVID counts

Kotlowski said families can still pick up meals during the remote learning days by RSVP, with a form included in the letter. Meals are able to be picked up between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 19 and Jan. 24.

“I am aware of the burden this places on our families, students and staff; however, with such high rates of transmission in our building, we need to be sure we keep students and staff as healthy as possible so we can continue to offer in-person instruction,” Kotlowski said. “Unfortunately, we have several staff members who are impacted by our recent positive cases. We are hoping this break to virtual learning will limit transmission from the current positive cases and allow us to return, as planned. Thank you for your partnership and your support of our staff.”