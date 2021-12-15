Necedah parade providing a 'Christmas to Remember'

The Necedah Christmas Parade is returning for its ninth year while celebrating a “Christmas to Remember.”
“We wanted to highlight our 2020-2021 graduates… it’s what our parade was initially geared towards,” said Michael Hedrington, parade organizer. “They had a rough year in 2020 and 2021… we’re hoping that a lot of the entries put that type of theme into their floats and we’re excited to see it.”
The parade will begin at 6 p.m. Dec. 18 and head down Sixth Street to Highway 80, traveling through downtown Necedah before turning towards the Necedah Fire Station by Subway and Bohica’s. Participants will line up at 5:30 p.m, and the parade is sponsored by Necedah Fire and Rescue with music by SoundFX.
Unlike previous years there will be no gathering at the end of the parade due to the COVID-19 levels in Juneau County.
“We’re not holding it due to the fact we want the public to have a good night and not be crunched in groups,” Hedrington said.
Although there will be no gathering after the parade, visitors can still enjoy hot chocolate and cookies by visiting American Bank during the event. The Necedah Assembly of God will provide cookies, and the Necedah Lions are providing hot chocolate.
Hedrington said organizers are waiting on updated weather forecasts to determine if heaters will be needed along the route.
“We’re not 100 percent sure on what the weather is going to bring, but they are available if need be,” Hedrington said.
The parade has over 20 entries currently, but Hedrington said that since other parades have been canceled more entries will continue to be accepted. Those wishing to participate can visit Necedah Fire Christmas Parade on Facebook for an entry form. Participants in the parade can win fire hydrant themed awards for first through third place.
Hedrington said police and fire will provide security for the parade, with roads shut down and traffic rerouted.
“There will be no cars coming down Highway 80 into town, and the other side will be blocked at the stoplight by police… All the side streets are blocked and law enforcement are in several areas, along with Necedah Fire blocking several areas,” Hedrington said. “Everything will be secure, we take big precautions to make sure that is protected and everyone that is watching the parade is as safe as we possibly can.”
In conjunction with the parade, there are also fundraisers for both Toys for Tyke and the Necedah Food Pantry. Donations of new packaged toys are accepted at drop boxes located in the lobbies of the Bank of Mauston, Necedah Branch, and American Bank. Donations of non-perishable food items can be dropped off at the Necedah Village Hall and the Necedah Fire Station.
“I want everyone to come out and enjoy Christmas in Necedah,” Hedrington said.
For more information on the parade or to submit an entry up to the day of the parade, contact Michael Hedrington of Necedah Fire and Rescue at 608-548-8268.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.