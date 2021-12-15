Necedah parade providing a 'Christmas to Remember'

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hedrington said organizers are waiting on updated weather forecasts to determine if heaters will be needed along the route.

“We’re not 100 percent sure on what the weather is going to bring, but they are available if need be,” Hedrington said.

The parade has over 20 entries currently, but Hedrington said that since other parades have been canceled more entries will continue to be accepted. Those wishing to participate can visit Necedah Fire Christmas Parade on Facebook for an entry form. Participants in the parade can win fire hydrant themed awards for first through third place.

Hedrington said police and fire will provide security for the parade, with roads shut down and traffic rerouted.

“There will be no cars coming down Highway 80 into town, and the other side will be blocked at the stoplight by police… All the side streets are blocked and law enforcement are in several areas, along with Necedah Fire blocking several areas,” Hedrington said. “Everything will be secure, we take big precautions to make sure that is protected and everyone that is watching the parade is as safe as we possibly can.”