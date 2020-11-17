Necedah School District moving to all virtual learning until at least Jan. 4

The Necedah School District will move to an all virtual learning model for all students in the district as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the area.
District Administrator Tanya Kotlowski announced the decision at about 9:45 p.m. Nov. 16 in an email to parents, after the Necedah School Board voted during a meeting the same night to suspend in-person schooling.
The “pivot” to virtual schooling takes effect Nov. 19 with a planned return date of Jan. 4, 2021, though the return date is subject to change based on circumstances with the COVID-19 pandemic. The change to virtual schooling coincides with both the planned Thanksgiving and winter breaks and will cover 22 days of virtual schooling.
“The expectations for this virtual learning experience are very different from last spring, and a strong, positive family partnership will be critically important,” Kotlowski said. “Our children will need all our collective efforts to benefit from the best opportunities possible during the time we are in the virtual learning model. I know this decision places an increased burden on families, and we are going to work hard, together, to make the very best of this situation.”
During the two intervening days between the board’s decision and the start of virtual schooling, the district’s teachers will work to prepare students for the move to virtual learning.
Although all students in the district participated in the virtual model in spring at the start of the pandemic, the district began the year with students in K-5th grades attending daily instruction and students in 6-12th grades utilizing a hybrid model. In October, the board moved students in the “transition years” of 6th and 9th grade to a fully in-person model as cases remained low in the district.
Since the start of November, however, the district has seen a large uptick in cases, with several classes moving to virtual instruction where a positive case had numerous close contacts in the classroom. During the school year, Kotlowski has stressed an urge for transparency in how the district has dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic, and she has worked to promptly notify all families in the district as positive test results have accrued.
In letters posted to the district site and sent to families, the district has announced the following:
On Nov. 4, a notice that one elementary student tested positive with 21 close contacts. The student was last in the building Nov. 2. The class moved to virtual learning for a two-week period.
Support Local Journalism
On Nov. 7, a notice of one case in the elementary school and six in the high school with both students and staff affected. One high school student was not in the building during the infectious period and had no close contacts, but the other six cases had 24 close contacts and were last in the building either Nov. 2 or Nov. 3, depending on the case. The elementary class was moved to virtual learning.
On Nov. 9, a notice of one case in the elementary school and two in the high school. The cases were not in the building during the infectious period. Four additional contacts from the cases announced Nov. 7 were identified.
On Nov. 11, a notice of an employee testing positive who last worked in the building Nov. 4.
On Nov. 13, a notice of one positive case at the middle school and one positive case at the high school. Ten students were identified as close contacts with eight of the contacts a result of the bus routes.
On Nov. 16, a notice of two positive cases at the high school and one at the elementary school. One of the high school cases was last in the building Nov. 11 and had 11 close contacts, and the other high school case was not in the building during the infectious period and had no close contacts. The elementary case was last in the building Nov. 10 and had 29 close contacts, and the class was moved to virtual instruction.
“The last couple weeks have been rough with the number of cases, the number of quarantines,” Kotlowski said. “It’s really limited the staffing in our building and being able to cover everything we have to cover.”
Kotlowski said that as of Nov. 17 the district has 22 staff out either quarantining or isolating and more than 150 children either quarantining or isolating. Although the notice for going to virtual is short, Kotlowski said the case numbers are to the point where the school is “having a hard time staying in school today and tomorrow (Nov. 17-18).”
“I’m very aware that this is a burden on our families,” Kotlowski said. “It’s not the optimal option but I believe that if we can just work together through this we can provide the best experience possible for our kids, and that’s what we need to do through this difficult time.”
The district is in the process of providing schedules and learning plans to parents. Children in the district will be sent home with information and resources, and the district is providing updates through necedahschools.org, and via email and phone messages. Schedules are available for high school and middle school students on the district page.
Kotlowski said the district will revisit returning to in-school learning at the Dec. 21 School Board meeting. During the period of virtual instruction, the district will continue to monitor positive cases for students and staff, and will receive updates from the Juneau County Health Department. Kotlowski said the district will continue to use a data-driven approach to determine whether to reopen Jan. 4.
“I know these times are difficult for everyone, but I have faith we will get through them, if we work together,” Kotlowski said. “Our children will need our very best to have the greatest level of success. I care about you and your family. As we work through these challenges, please reach out to me if there is anything your family needs. I will do everything I can to help.”
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
