Necedah School District moving to all virtual learning until at least Jan. 4

“I’m very aware that this is a burden on our families,” Kotlowski said. “It’s not the optimal option but I believe that if we can just work together through this we can provide the best experience possible for our kids, and that’s what we need to do through this difficult time.”

The district is in the process of providing schedules and learning plans to parents. Children in the district will be sent home with information and resources, and the district is providing updates through necedahschools.org, and via email and phone messages. Schedules are available for high school and middle school students on the district page.

Kotlowski said the district will revisit returning to in-school learning at the Dec. 21 School Board meeting. During the period of virtual instruction, the district will continue to monitor positive cases for students and staff, and will receive updates from the Juneau County Health Department. Kotlowski said the district will continue to use a data-driven approach to determine whether to reopen Jan. 4.

“I know these times are difficult for everyone, but I have faith we will get through them, if we work together,” Kotlowski said. “Our children will need our very best to have the greatest level of success. I care about you and your family. As we work through these challenges, please reach out to me if there is anything your family needs. I will do everything I can to help.”

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.