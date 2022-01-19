Necedah schools authorize two referendums, provide COVID update

Voters in Necedah will decide on the renewal of an operating referendum for the Necedah School District and a separate about $11 million referendum April 7 following a resolution by the board to place both referendums on the ballot.
Members of the Necedah Board of Education voted to approve three resolutions for a referendum at a meeting Jan. 17.
The three resolutions reauthorized and renewed the referendum the district approved four years ago, authorized the district to secure debt in the amount of $10,955,000, and authorized providing an election referendum that would allow the district budget to exceed the revenue limit by $950,000 per year over the next four years.
The operational referendum, if approved, would be an increase over the funding amount in the referendum that passed in 2018 and expires this year. That referendum allowed the school district to exceed the revenue limit for four years, to $690,000 for the first two years and $750,000 the last two years. The 2018 referendum passed by a margin of 651 votes for the referendum and 466 votes against.
A second referendum in the amount of about $11 million would provide for capital improvements. The referendum would cover a variety of improvements including replacing 12 rooftop units, reconfiguring entryways for safety and security, expanding the district’s trades offering or expanding the elementary to include a childcare center and expanded classrooms, though a complete list is not finalized.
The district did not have estimates for the change in the mill rate if the referendum passes, but based on estimates provided in October when the district first broached the possibility of a referendum the mill rate would increase between $0.38 per $1,000 of assessed value, which was based on a $9 million referendum, and $0.88 per $1,000 of assessed value, which was based on a $14 million referendum.
COVID update
With cases surging in the district members of the school board discussed a possible shut down of in person learning. The district implemented the closure Jan. 18, a day after the discussion.
Kotlowski said the district has “spiked with cases” over the last week following a day with 17 positive cases of COVID-19.
“It’s a little misleading to just look at positive cases because we’re testing a lot compared to other schools,” Kotlowski said, noting the district provides testing for staff, students and parents. “Of 65 tests today a majority are symptomatic… last week of 114 tests 30% were positive.”
Kotlowski said the district is aware of transmission occurring in the building and suggested that if case counts for the 65 tests came back with a similar positive rate the district would need to consider going virtual. An update provided Jan. 18 indicated that more than 50% of the test results that have come in so far are positive.
“At what point do we start becoming unsafe?” asked school board member Mike Horak. “If all of a sudden we’re going 30%, 40%, that’s a large volume of kids that are going to be getting sick.”
Horak said the district needs to look at “breaking the cycle” and slowing transmission, and school board member John Ard said he had heard of other districts in Wisconsin shutting down for several days in a similar attempt.
Other districts have threshold limits for shutting down, though Kotlowski said the Necedah School District has not implemented a threshold for shutting down.
“It’s just we got to explain to parent… parents have to be responsible; if their kids are sick they can’t send them to school and that’s exactly what’s going on right now,” Horak said. “They don’t want them at home so they send them to school. They know they’re positive, they’re sending them to school (and) they get our other kids sick. It’s the responsibility of parents, you can’t preach that to the choir anymore, because there is a certain factor of parents that apparently don’t care or are going to do what we want to do, and it’s not helping everybody else out.”
Horak said if the district knew of a “magic number” of days off to break the cycle of transmission, they would implement it, but said the district could also take time off now and have no positive effect. He said the district is now getting to a “critical point” where they need to worry about every child in the district getting COVID and some children getting COVID for the second time.
Kotlowski announced a closure of the district to in person learning Jan. 18, with the closure beginning Jan. 19 and students returning Jan. 25.
Transportation
In a wide-ranging report to the board of education Necedah Transportation Director Scott Darnell said the district has been able to reduce maintenance costs, is coping with a lack of substitute drivers, and recommended a plan for replacement buses.
“I want to compliment drivers on (their) safe driving abilities,” Darnell said. “(With) COVID, masking and snow and ice, they really have a lot on their plate and their attitudes toward their job has been really positive.”
Darnell said the district started the year with one substitute bus driver, who has since left. The district currently has one substitute driver for after-school extracurricular trips, and Darnell is the only route substitute. The district approved a wage increase for drivers in 2019 in an effort to attract additional drivers.
Despite the lack of drivers, Darnell said routes have become more efficient due to changes implemented to cope with COVID-19.
“We used to average over 25 drop off changes per day,” Darnell said, with some students having more than three drop off or pick up locations in a week. “”Because of COVID we stopped the practice… and things run more smoothly.”
Darnell said he would like to see the district continue with the drop off restriction in the future.
The district’s repair budget had dropped by 70% over the past six years to $60,000, according to Darnell. Over the previous six years the district has added seven new buses, whereas in the five years prior the district did not replace any buses. He recommended the district continues to replace any bus 10 years or older.
