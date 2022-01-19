Necedah schools authorize two referendums, provide COVID update

“At what point do we start becoming unsafe?” asked school board member Mike Horak. “If all of a sudden we’re going 30%, 40%, that’s a large volume of kids that are going to be getting sick.”

Horak said the district needs to look at “breaking the cycle” and slowing transmission, and school board member John Ard said he had heard of other districts in Wisconsin shutting down for several days in a similar attempt.

Other districts have threshold limits for shutting down, though Kotlowski said the Necedah School District has not implemented a threshold for shutting down.

“It’s just we got to explain to parent… parents have to be responsible; if their kids are sick they can’t send them to school and that’s exactly what’s going on right now,” Horak said. “They don’t want them at home so they send them to school. They know they’re positive, they’re sending them to school (and) they get our other kids sick. It’s the responsibility of parents, you can’t preach that to the choir anymore, because there is a certain factor of parents that apparently don’t care or are going to do what we want to do, and it’s not helping everybody else out.”