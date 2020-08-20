Necedah schools honored with character awards, join elite company in the state

Necedah Elementary and Necedah High School are two of 11 schools throughout Wisconsin to receive a 2020 Wisconsin Promising Practices in Character Education award, the Wisconsin Character Education Partnership has announced.
The award is given each year to schools that “have developed ongoing activities and programs that incorporate the school’s core values and engage students, faculty, staff, and families.” This year is Necedah School District’s third year in a row to have one of the schools receive a Promising Practices award, as the high school received one in 2018, followed by the elementary last year.
On the elementary side, the school won the award for Cardinal Classrooms. Teachers would select a homeroom each month that embodied the character values in line with the Cardinal R.E.D.S., which stands for respectful, engaged, dependable and self-controlled.
“The goal is not only to have kids practice their Cardinal R.E.D.S. within their own classroom, but to carry those learner skills with them to other parts of the school,” said Necedah Elementary Principal Wendy Horbinski. “It’s a way to help engage our specialists, the kids in the classes and the specialists with the kids, and as a group raise everybody’s performance.”
At the high school level the school received the award for Opportunity over Outcome practices.
“Our WON80 club, led by Mr. (Mark) Horbinski, they create a scenario around sportsmanship during games,” said Necedah High School and Middle School principal Mark Becker. “They created gift bags for the officials and then we have Sports of the Game that are nominated by the other team.”
During sporting contests at the school the club handed out gift bags to student-athletes and bus drivers, and wrote Better with a Letter notes to thank officials.
The practice is designed to “reward the positive contributions of all who make school athletic contests both enjoyable and educational experiences.” After the games the Necedah team selects a member of the team they are playing against as a Sport of the Game.
This is the first year both Necedah High School and Necedah Elementary School received the award. The elementary won in 2019 for the Cardinal Cares Capsule, where students could catch each other living their Cardinal Reds and nominate them. Horbinski said the winners would be read on the announcements to help celebrate them, and as an example of the R.E.D.S. entail and what they look like in action. The high school won in 2018 for sportsmanship with the WON80 club.
District Administrator Tanya Kotlowski said the awards are “an honor” for the schools, and that the district is proud of the students and teachers who “live the R.E.D.S. everyday.”
According to a press release from the Wisconsin Character Education Partnership, the awards are a means to recognize activities and programs which “enhance the learning environment and provide models for strong character education that is embedded throughout the school’s culture. This embedding of core values throughout the curriculum and all aspects of school life is an important aspect of effective character education and are present in all Promising Practices.”
For more information or to see a list of other schools to win a Wisconsin Promising Practices in Character Education award, visit wicharacter.org.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
