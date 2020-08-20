Necedah schools honored with character awards, join elite company in the state

“Our WON80 club, led by Mr. (Mark) Horbinski, they create a scenario around sportsmanship during games,” said Necedah High School and Middle School principal Mark Becker. “They created gift bags for the officials and then we have Sports of the Game that are nominated by the other team.”

During sporting contests at the school the club handed out gift bags to student-athletes and bus drivers, and wrote Better with a Letter notes to thank officials.

The practice is designed to “reward the positive contributions of all who make school athletic contests both enjoyable and educational experiences.” After the games the Necedah team selects a member of the team they are playing against as a Sport of the Game.

This is the first year both Necedah High School and Necedah Elementary School received the award. The elementary won in 2019 for the Cardinal Cares Capsule, where students could catch each other living their Cardinal Reds and nominate them. Horbinski said the winners would be read on the announcements to help celebrate them, and as an example of the R.E.D.S. entail and what they look like in action. The high school won in 2018 for sportsmanship with the WON80 club.