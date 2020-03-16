Necedah schools move up closure to 5 p.m. March 16

Necedah School District is closing to students as of 5 p.m. March 16, moving up the scheduled closure of the school in response to the Coronavirus by two days.

District Administrator Tanya Kotlowski updated families on the change in schedule March 16. Kotlowski said the school will close on March 17 and 18 for all instruction, in addition to the already scheduled closure from 5 p.m. March 18 through April 6. After school program on March 16 is not cancelled.

“Although we still do not have an identified case of the coronavirus in Juneau County, we want to be proactive given the rising levels of uncertainty,” Kotlowski said.

Kotlowski said the Necedah School building will remain open for picking up items related to virtual instruction or other personal items, including medications, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through March 18.

Virtual instruction is scheduled to begin March 25-27, and continue on March 30-April 2 for students from 1st through 12th grade. Early Childhood, 4K, and Kindergarten students will not receive virtual instruction. Necedah’s spring break will continue as planned on March 19-23.

