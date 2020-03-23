Necedah schools planning to remain closed due to COVID 19 for the rest of the school year

Necedah School District no longer plans to reopen during the 2019-2020 school year.

District Administrator Tanya Kotlowski told parents that following Governor Tony Evers issuance of Emergency Order Five, which instructs schools to remain closed for the duration of the COVID 19 emergency, the school will no longer reopen on April 6 and will instead remain closed indefinitely.

“At this time we have no plans for reopening,” Kotlowski said. “If things change, and we are able to reopen, we plan to do so, and will communicate with our families with at least a 48 hour advance notice, per our procedures outlined in our pandemic plan.”

With no in class instruction planned for the remainder of the school year, the district is switching to a virtual learning method of instruction for students in grades 1-12. Students in early childhood development, 4K, and kindergarten will not receive instruction for the remainder of the school year, unless the school reopens, though teachers did send home non-mandatory worksheets with students.

Virtual learning will begin March 25, and continue through the end of the school year on June 3. There are currently no plans to extend the school year.