Necedah schools to remain closed indefinitely due to COVID 19, virtual learning planned for remainder of school year

Necedah School District no longer plans to reopen during the 2019-2020 school year.
District Administrator Tanya Kotlowski told parents that following Governor Tony Evers issuance of Emergency Order Five, which instructs schools to remain closed for the duration of the COVID 19 emergency, the school will no longer reopen on April 6 and will instead remain closed indefinitely.
“At this time we have no plans for reopening,” Kotlowski said. “If things change, and we are able to reopen, we plan to do so, and will communicate with our families with at least a 48 hour advance notice, per our procedures outlined in our pandemic plan.”
With no in class instruction planned for the remainder of the school year, the district is switching to a virtual learning method of instruction for students in grades 1-12. Students in early childhood development, 4K, and kindergarten will not receive instruction for the remainder of the school year, unless the school reopens, though teachers did send home non-mandatory worksheets with students.
Virtual learning will begin March 25, and continue through the end of the school year on June 3. There are currently no plans to extend the school year.
During the closure the district will offer food services free of charge to all families in the district, regardless of family income. The district is using buses to drop off food at the residences of students during lunch hours, unless the family has opted out of food service.
“We have a waiver to provide food service for ALL children 18 years of age or younger in every home,” Kotlowski said. “Opting out of food services does not provide other families with more or less food.”
The district is also offering a food pick-up option for families living in Necedah who do not have a student enrolled in Necedah School District. Families can pick-up food in front of the school from 11 a.m. to noon by calling 608-565-2256 ext. 112. Families who previously opted out of food service can change their preference.
“We are happy to change your status,” Kotlowski said. “We want all our families to be able to take advantage of this program. We are aware family resources could continue to be impacted as the duration of the health emergency persists.”
Kotlowski said the district will continue to work on additional programs and services for families in the district, and will update parents as warranted. For questions, call the Necedah School District at 608-565-2256.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.