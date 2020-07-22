Necedah schools to reopen with modifications in the fall

“There is an uncertain level of risk for reopening schools not just here in Necedah but in the state, nation, and world… There is not enough research and background to understand the full implications of what is going to unfold,” Kotlowski said. “We can move from one scenario to another based on transmission in the community… (Blended learning) allows for transfer of learning from one model to another… prepares students for fully virtual and builds procedures and expectations for if and when we have to move to fully virtual.”

In building the plan, the district worked with the Juneau County Department of Health. Kotlowski said the district will continue to work with the department to monitor transmission rates, utilize data, contact trace if a student or staff contracts COVID-19, and institute quarantine or isolation measures as needed.

However, Kotlowski is aware not everyone will be happy with the plan. She said the district has “both ends of the spectrum,” with parents who want kids in school every day and other parents who want fully at home learning, and more parents in between.