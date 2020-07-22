Necedah schools to reopen with modifications in the fall

Students in Necedah will have the option of returning to school in the fall as the Necedah Area School District Board of Education voted to institute a comprehensive plan for a blended learning schedule as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
The board approved the blended learning schedule July 20 after considering separate plans for a fully in-person learning environment, a fully virtual learning environment, or a blended in-person and online learning environment. District Administrator Tanya Kotlowski presented the plans to the board, and provided a recommendation of adopting the blended learning model.
“There are benefits from blended learning we cannot realize through fully virtual,” Kotlowski said.
Under the blended learning model, pre-K through 5th grade students will attend school in person every day, while students in grades 6-12 will alternate “A” and “B” days for in-person attendance with online instruction on the days they are not physically at school.
“Pre-K to 5th, I cannot think of a scenario where are students will be successful without being here every day,” said Kotlowski. “They’re our most fragile learners, (they are) not able to work independently.”
Kotlowski said a blended learning model will allow the school to prepare students for a fully virtual learning environment when community spread in the area or outbreaks necessitate a full or partial school closure.
“There is an uncertain level of risk for reopening schools not just here in Necedah but in the state, nation, and world… There is not enough research and background to understand the full implications of what is going to unfold,” Kotlowski said. “We can move from one scenario to another based on transmission in the community… (Blended learning) allows for transfer of learning from one model to another… prepares students for fully virtual and builds procedures and expectations for if and when we have to move to fully virtual.”
In building the plan, the district worked with the Juneau County Department of Health. Kotlowski said the district will continue to work with the department to monitor transmission rates, utilize data, contact trace if a student or staff contracts COVID-19, and institute quarantine or isolation measures as needed.
However, Kotlowski is aware not everyone will be happy with the plan. She said the district has “both ends of the spectrum,” with parents who want kids in school every day and other parents who want fully at home learning, and more parents in between.
“(There is) sleepless nights knowing we’re going to have people unhappy no matter what decision,” Kotlowski said. “We look at data and make the best decision we can… I’m fully aware many schools around us are going every day, every kid, full days, but I’m not comfortable with that right now with where we are at.”
Other safety measures will include regular sanitizing of surfaces in the district building and on buses, seating charts for both classrooms and buses, limiting class sizes and moving larger classes to larger classrooms, installation of partitions, social distancing measures, staggered lunch times with students eating in their classrooms, not allowing visitors or guests in the building, increased air circulation and filters, one-way traffic in hallways when possible, and temperature checks for staff. The district will also require students and staff to wear masks.
“All students and staff wear face coverings,” Kotlowski said. “If we’re going to keep kids and staff as safe as possible we need to implement every precaution available to us.”
High School Principal Mark Becker said he knows some students may take exception to the mask policy.
“We will be taking time to educate, making sure we be respectful, (and) make sure we’re out in front of those things in August,” said Becker.
The district is using additional funds they are scheduled to receive through Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, about $210,000, for virtual programming, creating a sick bank for employees, supplies for personal protective equipment, sanitization, and social distancing, and providing teachers with an additional 40 hours of paid time to plan for both virtual and face-to-face instruction.
Parents who are not comfortable with the district’s plan “for whatever reason” will have the option of fully virtual instruction.
“We know we have some families that regardless of the type of plan we approve will need virtual option,” Kotlowski said.
The virtual option will be different for students in elementary, junior high and high school, with additional details to be determined as planning continues.
The board voted unanimously to approve the blended learning model.
“This decision is not taken lightly but this information… we as a board are constantly updated,” said board member Gilbert Saylor. “We made this (decision) with a lot of forethought.”
For more information on Necedah’s reopening plan, visit the district website or Facebook page. Additional information is being sent to parents in the district via email.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.