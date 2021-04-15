Negotiations ongoing over Beaver Dam Fire Department contract with towns

"I think there needs to be a pause for everyone to take a breath and come up with something that works for everyone," he said.

During a meeting of the town board Tuesday, outgoing town of Beaver Dam chairman John Kuzniewicz said the roughly 4,000 people of the town look for cheap taxes.

"That's all they care about," he said. He said the current city proposal to the association would be an increase of about $400,000 total for the association.

"Can we afford it?" he said, noting that it could force the town of Beaver Dam to exceed state imposed levy limits. Mannel said in a letter to the town that he would help the town put together a referendum.

"The people should have their say in the level of protection," the letter said.

During a board meeting Wednesday, town of Calamus officials expressed hope of finding common ground with the city now while potentially exploring other options in the future.