Negotiations ongoing over Beaver Dam Fire Department contract with towns

Contract negotiations are continuing over the city of Beaver Dam fire department's services to surrounding towns.
The current contract is due to expire Dec. 31 for the city department to provide fire and emergency services to the towns of Beaver Dam, Calamus, Westford, Lowell and Trenton that make up the Beaver Dam Community Fire and Rescue Association.
The association could be faced with higher costs going forward. The towns under contract cover a portion of the fire department's budget, which increased after city voters approved a referendum to hire six new full-time firefighter/paramedic positions. Residents outside the city of Beaver Dam could not participate in the referendum.
TOWN OF BEAVER DAM — The future of the town of Beaver Dam Police Department is in flux.
A proposal on the table is to have the towns pay for EMS services based on each municipality's equalized value, similar to how fire service costs are paid, instead of per call. That would raise their costs. Beaver Dam Police and Fire Commission Chair Jeff Kohman said negotiations are ongoing and that he didn't have much to say at this point, but noted there is talk of a separate fire department starting up.
Beaver Dam Fire Chief Alan Mannel, who retires Friday, said starting a new fire service would be a mistake and a logistical nightmare. Officials have noted that doing so would be the opposite of a national trend of fire departments consolidating together. Mannel said he fears the situation is at a dangerous crossroads.
"I think there needs to be a pause for everyone to take a breath and come up with something that works for everyone," he said.
During a meeting of the town board Tuesday, outgoing town of Beaver Dam chairman John Kuzniewicz said the roughly 4,000 people of the town look for cheap taxes.
"That's all they care about," he said. He said the current city proposal to the association would be an increase of about $400,000 total for the association.
"Can we afford it?" he said, noting that it could force the town of Beaver Dam to exceed state imposed levy limits. Mannel said in a letter to the town that he would help the town put together a referendum.
"The people should have their say in the level of protection," the letter said.
During a board meeting Wednesday, town of Calamus officials expressed hope of finding common ground with the city now while potentially exploring other options in the future.
"Maybe at some point in time this needs to be county run because you know the county can levy taxes to support this. I guess my personal feeling is I hope we can work something out with the city, even if it's for a one or two or three year agreement," Town Chair John Kraus, Jr. said. "I'm not saying stop exploring going on our own yet, but we do have a premier service with Beaver Dam as far as I'm concerned. Do I think we need all the bells and whistles? I'm not too keen that we didn't have a say in the six hires because our residents are going to pay for some of that."
He said he thinks they still pay for their fair share and wondered what would happen if the association did decide to pull out.
"Whether the city realizes it or not, in my opinion they need us as much as we need them because we still contribute a significant amount of money to the city," he said.
Calamus officials said they would wait and see what happens after officials meet with the city next week.
"I just don't see why we can't get to an agreement of something," Kraus said. "As much as I don't want to pay any more, I don't mind paying a little bit more, you know what I'm saying? Equalized value is out."
He said another option could be paying on a per capita basis instead of equalized value.
"That's all we can do, is wait," said town of Calamus supervisor Carole Garczynski.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.