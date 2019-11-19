HORICON – Area fire departments responded to a house fire Tuesday afternoon that has left a Horicon family without a home.
Horicon Fire Chief Mark Tesch said that the Horicon Fire Department responded to report of smoke and flames being visible at 506 N. Palmatory St. around 2 p.m. Tuesday.
When they arrived they saw that the home was at least half engulfed by the fire. Tesch said that Horicon Fire Department checked to find out if anyone was in the home. A 10-year old black lab was rescued from the house and taken to the Mayville Animal Hospital to get checked.
Tesch said that the dog is expected to survive, but a family cat died at the scene.
The occupants, including the house’s owner John Frederickson, arrived at the scene and confirmed no one was in the home.
Tesch said he would describe the house as a total loss.
American Red Cross and the family’s insurance company is working with the Frederickson’s.
The responding agencies included: Horicon Fire/EMS and Police, Burnett Fire, Hustisford Fire, Iron Ridge Fire, Allenton Fire, Mayville Fire, Theresa Fire, Beaver Dam Fire, Fox Lake Fire, Woodland Fire, and Juneau Fire.
Tesch said he is not aware of the cause. Horicon Fire Department returned to the station around 6 p.m.
