Beaver Dam Police Charities to host community Christmas dinner

The Beaver Dam Police Charities is offering one last chance to tell Santa Claus what you want before he makes his trip on Christmas Eve. The organization will host a free Christmas dinner at the Watermark Dec. 23 from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

“This the first year our charity is putting this on,” Detective Dan Kuhnz of Beaver Dam Police Charities said. “It was created to help foster a relationship between police officers, the department and the community.”

Santa Claus will make his appearance at 4:30 p.m. with the catered meal beginning around 5:30 p.m. There will be a photo opportunity and small gifts for children 12 and under, Kuhnz said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The dinner consists of turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, coleslaw and cookies. We will also have milk, water and coffee available. Kuhnz said Jason White Catering out of Juneau is providing the meal at a discount to Beaver Dam Police Charities.

The event is limited to 200 people.

Tickets for the meal are due by Dec. 17 and can be picked up at Beaver Dam Police Office, Community Action Food Pantry, 134 S. Spring St., or the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry, 125 Dodge Drive. The tickets need to be turned into the police department in order to reserve a spot.

Anyone with questions can contact Kuhnz at dkuhnz@bdpd.org.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.