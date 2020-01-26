Dodge County domestic abuse agency thinks big with new building

There will also be a separate area that can be used to house people who would not feel comfortable in the larger areas including: men, the terminally ill, members of the LGBTQ community and people at risk of homicide, Welak said.

The shelter will have space for pets and for families to interact with the animals.

“There are people who will not leave just because they do not want to leave their pets,” Welak said.

The area that had previously been a fitness center will be the offices of PAVE with a conference room and an area for the board. Welak said eventually there will be an indoor playground in the basement, and they hope to add an outside playground as well.

“People can also bring large furniture so they don’t have to start completely over,” Welak said. The new building has existing warehouse space.

“With the two driveways hopefully we will have a safe exchange, so one parent will drive in one driveway and the other in another driveway, and we will just exchange the child for them,” Welak said, who pointed out child exchanges are a dangerous time for domestic abuse victims.

The capital campaign will be announced at the organization’s annual fundraiser Sweet Thanks on March 6.