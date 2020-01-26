Dodge County domestic abuse agency thinks big with new building

There is a new energy behind PAVE with a new executive director at the helm and a major capital campaign about to launch.
Ashley Welak took over the executive director position in the middle of last year after being a legal advocate at the organization since 2010.
The 2006 Mayville High School graduate has an associate degree in criminal justice from Moraine Park Technical College. She began her career at PAVE as a volunteer in 2007 helping with child care and job shadowing.
“I love helping the people who need assistance and offering support because there is no other program in town like this,” Welak said.
PAVE, or Protect, Advocate, Validate and Educate, serves individuals affected by domestic and sexual violence regardless of age, gender expression, sexual orientation, race and socioeconomic status. The organization works closely with law enforcement and the court system.
Welak said one of the first challenges in her new role was learning grant writing. But new challenges and opportunities are just around the corner.
PAVE is starting a capital campaign after a new building was recently purchased for the agency at 111 E. Burnett St., Beaver Dam.
The building was purchased by Brian French in the 2000s from Herter's, an outdoors catalog and retail company that went out of business.
PAVE had previously been considering a move to a property on the north side of Beaver Dam where a new building would have been constructed.
The advantage of owning the two-story brick former building is that clients will have safe housing on the second floor with a secure entrance for that floor, Welak said.
The location of the organization's existing domestic abuse shelter and office has been kept low profile for security reasons. With secure entrances, the organization can be more open.
“It will give us an opportunity to know that we exist and so people know that domestic abuse and sexual assault exists," Welak said.
The new space will allow the people using the shelter to be housed in pods rather than the community living that is currently being done in the five-bedroom house that PAVE currently occupies.
“It won’t be 22 people sharing one kitchen anymore,” Welak said. “We also thought apartments would not be cost efficient for us as well.”
French already created an apartment on the second floor of the building that will serve nicely to house some of the clients while also having a place to store needed items for the residents. An additional area will be made into pods allowing more people to be helped in the new facility.
There will also be a separate area that can be used to house people who would not feel comfortable in the larger areas including: men, the terminally ill, members of the LGBTQ community and people at risk of homicide, Welak said.
The shelter will have space for pets and for families to interact with the animals.
“There are people who will not leave just because they do not want to leave their pets,” Welak said.
The area that had previously been a fitness center will be the offices of PAVE with a conference room and an area for the board. Welak said eventually there will be an indoor playground in the basement, and they hope to add an outside playground as well.
“People can also bring large furniture so they don’t have to start completely over,” Welak said. The new building has existing warehouse space.
“With the two driveways hopefully we will have a safe exchange, so one parent will drive in one driveway and the other in another driveway, and we will just exchange the child for them,” Welak said, who pointed out child exchanges are a dangerous time for domestic abuse victims.
The capital campaign will be announced at the organization’s annual fundraiser Sweet Thanks on March 6.
The event will be held from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the Chapel of the Archangels, 839 Madison St., Beaver Dam. Tickets are available for $20 each at Rechek’s Food Pride, Beaver Dam Piggly Wiggly, and will also be available for purchase at the door.
PAVE started its first crisis line serving those in domestic abuse situations in 1980. The shelter was purchased in 1990, but PAVE has grown throughout the years serving a larger and more diverse community in both Dodge and Jefferson counties.
