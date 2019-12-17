Reedsburg’s language business expands with help of Sauk County grants

A Reedsburg language services business has expanded with the help of Sauk County grants.
Language Services Del Norte received a $4,500 placemaking grant from Sauk County to purchase materials and set up its new office and a grant from Reedsburg’s incubator program for $700 a month for rent. The amount was able to help the business sign a lease for a new office to host a Saturday morning Spanish immersion program.
“For me, it was really touching that people were seeing how much this is needed in Sauk County and locally here right in Reedsburg,” said Andrea Jaquish, one of the co-owner of the business. “That was something we were not really expecting.”
Both Jaquish and fellow co-owner Scarlet Huffman have been developing curriculum for La Escuelita, Spanish for the little school, an after school Spanish immersion program for children in grades K-5.
Two eight weeks sessions of La Escuelita are scheduled from January until May on Saturday mornings. Jaquish said classes will be held in Spanish with multi age level, project based learning activities with hands on activities like cooking, art, singing, dancing and reading for native Spanish and English speakers looking to learn the language. Native Spanish speakers from different Latin American countries will help teach classes, she said.
In January, the business will open its office at 222 North Walnut St. with a grand opening scheduled from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 11. Huffman said raffles and specials for signing up for classes will be held during the event.
Starting Jan. 22 through March 11, Language Services Del Norte will host Spanish language lessons for educators at the new office. Sessions are for eight weeks from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Registration is available for La Escuelita and Spanish for educators on Language Services Del Norte website.
Language Services Del Norte provides language translation and interpretation services to businesses and individuals, translating documents, in person interpreting and multicultural organization consultation. The business also teaches culture aspects of Spanish speaking countries as a way to help people understand the cultural differences between English and non-English speakers from other countries.
Language Services Del Norte hosted bilingual story time at the Rock Springs Public Library this summer and once a month on the second Tuesday of every month during family night at the Reedsburg Public Library. Jaquish said the business has been offering adult Spanish and English classes to employees onsite at Seats, Inc. in Reedsburg and will be offering two sessions in the winter and spring at the company.
While Language Services Del Norte mainly works with English and Spanish languages, the business also offers services in French, Jaquish said. She said a lot of language services and Spanish immersion programs are mainly located in bigger cities, like Madison. Having those same services locally could attract non-English speaking residents to utilize other local services, like real estate, finance and shops, in Reedsburg and the surrounding areas, she said.
Sauk County Community Liaison Jared Pinkus said Language Services Del Norte received the placemaking grant because of its community focused initiative in improving communication between Hispanic and non-Hispanic cultures, and their work with the libraries and businesses before they applied for the grant.
“What they are doing kind of is needed and it exceeds the programs that are already out there,” Pinkus said.
Reedsburg’s Community Development Authority Chairman David Moon agreed. The Community Development Authority administers the incubator program, which provides city money for rent or mortgage to a new business for one year.
“For a lot of reasons, the way Reedsburg is growing right now, they are definitely the kind of business that is needed right now,” Moon said.
Moon said he’s seen the demand for language services as a social studies teacher at Reedsburg Area High School. Language Services Del Norte provided an interpreter for the school district to translate a parent teacher conference he gave for a student, he said.
“That’s a situation that will continue to be a need so that parents can understand what is being talked about regarding their kids,” Moon said.
Anyone looking for information on Language Services Del Norte can call the business at 608-432-5554 email languageservicesdelnorte@gmail.com, visit its website www.lasdelnorte.com or Facebook page.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.