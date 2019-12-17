Reedsburg’s language business expands with help of Sauk County grants

While Language Services Del Norte mainly works with English and Spanish languages, the business also offers services in French, Jaquish said. She said a lot of language services and Spanish immersion programs are mainly located in bigger cities, like Madison. Having those same services locally could attract non-English speaking residents to utilize other local services, like real estate, finance and shops, in Reedsburg and the surrounding areas, she said.

Sauk County Community Liaison Jared Pinkus said Language Services Del Norte received the placemaking grant because of its community focused initiative in improving communication between Hispanic and non-Hispanic cultures, and their work with the libraries and businesses before they applied for the grant.

“What they are doing kind of is needed and it exceeds the programs that are already out there,” Pinkus said.

Reedsburg’s Community Development Authority Chairman David Moon agreed. The Community Development Authority administers the incubator program, which provides city money for rent or mortgage to a new business for one year.

“For a lot of reasons, the way Reedsburg is growing right now, they are definitely the kind of business that is needed right now,” Moon said.