After 33 years working as a registered nurse, Tammy Koenecke has no interest in sitting back during retirement.
She retired from her position as a spiritual care coordinator from Reedsburg Area Medical Center in June. However, she’s still teaching as a certified Z-Health instructor about the connection between the mind and body as the owner of her new business, Mind Body Harmony.
Instead of focusing on physical exercises, Mind Body Harmony uses neurology training behind those exercises. Different drills help clients train their brain as a method to decrease pain, enhance joint mobility, balance and vision, she said. An example of a drill is a pencil push up, where one holds a pencil at arm’s length following it with their eyes as they bring it to the tip of their nose.
“I hope to help empower people to identify ways to care for themselves,” Koenecke said.
Koenecke said she’s worked with various people, from young to elderly and athletes, since she’s opened the business in April.
La Valle resident Kerri Lentz started attending Z-Health sessions seven years ago as a client of Koenecke’s son, Lucas, and has attended Mind Body Harmony since it opened. Lentz said she’s seen an increase in the vision and flexibility with the different exercises.
“Knowing that she is capable of all the stuff her son is with the Z-Health it’s been exciting to know I can keep up with my vision and keeping your joints open,” Lentz said.
Koenecke’s interest in Z-Health sparked when her son opened his own business, Inside Out Intelligent Training, in Fitchburg and became a certified Z-master trainer. She starting taking courses to become a certified Z-Health Instructor, starting her own business out of her home. Last November, she “felt called” to open her own location at 222 North Walnut Street in Suite 2, she said.
Mind Body Harmony is hosting a grand opening from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 13. Koenecke will host demonstrations for improving health and strategies for improving strength, along with five drawings for a 30 minute free individual session. A ribbon cutting is at noon.
Koenecke said any age groups are welcome to sign up for an individual session. Individual appointments are available by calling Mind Body Harmony at 608-963-1312 or email tammy@mbharmony.com. Consultations are one hour long.
Mind Body Harmony started its first group program, three pillars strong, Aug 1. The program educates about the nervous system and exercises to improve vision and joint mobility. Sessions are two hours, one day per week for six weeks starting Aug. 1.
Additional information on Mind Body Harmony is on its website www.mbharmony.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)