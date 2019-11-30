Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said that $16,000 was raised over the last year for the 2019 Rotary Lights Winter Wonderland in Swan City Park.
Schmidt is the community service chairman for Beaver Dam Rotary and works each year as the lead in putting together the lights in the park.
About 100 people gathered Friday night to see the lights go on for the first time of the season.
This year Santa Claus will make his official visit on Dec. 14 from 6 to 8 p.m., Schmidt told the children in attendance. He also has a new gingerbread house this year.
The lights this year run the entire path between Mill Street and South Street, Schmidt said.
The park will be lit up until Jan. 1.
Those who want to donate to help the project get bigger each year can send checks to: City of Beaver Dam – Rotary Lights, 205 S. Lincoln Ave., Beaver Dam, WI 53916.
