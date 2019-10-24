Two churches are working together to host a trunk or treat event prior to Beaver Dam’s trick or treating hours Sunday.
Ghosts, ghouls and goblins will take to the streets from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday in Beaver Dam. However, the trunk or treat event from 3 to 4:30 p.m. offers youngsters sweets without going door to door. It is the second year First Lutheran and Trinity Methodist churches, which are within a block of each other, have joined forces for the vent.
Jeni Tyjeski, who organizes the event for Trinity said, “We have done ecumenical events with (First Lutheran) in the past, and their proximity to us makes working together on big events like this convenient. It is also really fun to be able to work together and combine our children and youth when we do events together.”
Heidi Muenchow, youth and family leader for First Lutheran, said it was a good match.
“I was excited to work with them to provide a fun, safe, family-centered event as I was in my first year as First’s Youth and Family Leader,” Muenchow said.
Tyjeski said there will be more trunks, more hot dogs and more games as the event continues to grow.
“The congregation rallies around children and youth events at Trinity and helps us be successful by supplying extra candy, helping with games, and serving dinner," Tyjeski said.
“We usually have 10 to 15 families or groups sign up to decorate a trunk and hand out candy,” she said. “This year we are staying open a little later to continue serving hot dogs to our neighbors. We are also adding some familiar faces for children and families to talk and interact with.”
Muenchow said there will be an escape room and maze as well as other games planned by First Lutheran's new youth council. In addition, a third Beaver Dam church that has its own trunk or treat tradition - Grace Presbyterian - was invited.
“We are welcoming them to bring their 'trunks' to either location to join in the fun," Muenchow said. "The idea is that community members will participate at both locations before citywide trick or treating begins.”
Muenchow said working together as churches bring them closer to their central mission.
“I think it’s important to provide ecumenical opportunities to celebrate our unity as Christians,” Muenchow said. “Instead of each providing our own event, we can work together to make something even better.”
