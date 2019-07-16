TOWN OF RANDOLPH - A group of women, mostly from the Midwest, will be going to Randolph this weekend to help restore a 1959 Thunderbird to a show-stopping state.
“We started this last year and for us to do a build like this one in a year is a little nuts,” said Molly Gursky, from Driven Restorations.
Driven Restorations does three or four frame-off restorations each year in addition to smaller projects year-round, but the 1959 Ford Thunderbird project is larger than most as it goes from a vehicle that hasn’t been driven in almost 30 years to a vehicle that will be modern, but allow people to step back in time.
Gurskyf wasn’t always into vehicle restorations. She said she left a corporate position five years ago to work beside her husband, Steve. She now works in the shop doing bodywork, metal fabrication and welding as well as running the office.
She had gone to all-female vehicle builds twice before. The first was in 2014 in Florida and second was in 2017 in Phoenix.
Gursky said she thought that since the 1959 Ford Thunderbird had been built specifically for women that it made sense to have other women do the build. The event, “Driven Women’s Weekend,” will be held on Saturday and Sunday. There are 10 women signed up to work on the car. While most are from Wisconsin, there will be women coming from Minnesota, Illinois and even Canada to work on the classic automobile.
Gursky said Steve and Kim Pahl of Burlington are the owners of the car that has been in Steve’s family since 1961 when his father, Rudy Pahl, bought the car for his wife, Joy.
“She drove it daily,” Gursky said. “They had a lot of memories with that car. It has a lot of sentimental value.”
It was last used by Steve until the early 1990s when it began to have too many mechanical issues to stay on the road, but it always stayed in the family.
The owners wanted it to be called “Mom’s T-Bird” to honor its original owner. Its transformation will include a 2016 Gen II Coyote engine with approximately 430HP, a six-speed automatic transmission, full chassis with coil overs, disc brakes and Moser rear axles.
“It will be in its original wrapper, but you’d be able to drive it from coast to coast without a worry,” Gursky said.
They have worked hard to get the car to where it is today. It has been stripped down to the metal. It no longer has the unibody, where the floor plan and chassis formed a single structure. Gursky said it will now have a customized frame.
“There has been a whole lot of adapting and troubleshooting,” Gursky said. “We had to make all the structures on the bottom the car safe and strong and so it will fit.”
The car will be restored to its original color of pearl white with the top being a dark metallic charcoal that will be used as accents as well.
The women who are attending the build will be working on panel-fitting the car, sanding and prep for the top coat and some welding.
“We want to get the chassis ready to paint this weekend,” Gursky said.
The car has to go to Manda Marie Upholstery in Oshkosh in September to have finishing touches done, including leather seats and carpet installation.
In the end the car that was originally purchased for $1,789 by the Pahl family will be worth upward of $125.000.
The car will be transported by semi in November to be shown at the world’s largest car show, SEMA in Las Vegas.
