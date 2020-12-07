Neighbors decorating 'war' benefits Dodge County Food Pantry

A friendly neighborhood competition that started nearly 20 years ago turned into a giant gesture of goodwill Sunday night.

The Beaver Dam subdivisions located off of County Road D on Hillview and Zimmerman Drives held an annual Christmas decorating contest from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Lights glistened on the dark, cool night as hundreds of vehicles inched along to view the spectacular displays.

“There were so many people it was like a train out by us,” said resident Laurie White. “It was awesome how it turned out.”

The event is organized by Gloria and Lynn Hartwig as a way to support the Dodge County Food Pantry. Participating residents place a bin at the end of their driveway and passersby cast a vote for their favorites by placing non-perishable items in the bin. The items are counted at the end of the night and the home that collected the most items receives a traveling trophy decorated with tinsel.

The subdivisions have donated about 3,500 cans of food throughout the years, with a normal year bringing in between 300 to 400 items. But in the midst of a pandemic, this year has been anything but normal.

The contest was announced on social media last week and word spread quickly.