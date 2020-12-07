Neighbors decorating 'war' benefits Dodge County Food Pantry

A friendly neighborhood competition that started nearly 20 years ago turned into a giant gesture of goodwill Sunday night.
The Beaver Dam subdivisions located off of County Road D on Hillview and Zimmerman Drives held an annual Christmas decorating contest from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Lights glistened on the dark, cool night as hundreds of vehicles inched along to view the spectacular displays.
“There were so many people it was like a train out by us,” said resident Laurie White. “It was awesome how it turned out.”
The event is organized by Gloria and Lynn Hartwig as a way to support the Dodge County Food Pantry. Participating residents place a bin at the end of their driveway and passersby cast a vote for their favorites by placing non-perishable items in the bin. The items are counted at the end of the night and the home that collected the most items receives a traveling trophy decorated with tinsel.
The subdivisions have donated about 3,500 cans of food throughout the years, with a normal year bringing in between 300 to 400 items. But in the midst of a pandemic, this year has been anything but normal.
The contest was announced on social media last week and word spread quickly.
“We weren’t sure how many people to expect, but lots of people posted they were coming because with everything going on they thought it would be a fun, safe thing to do,” said White.
The results of the contest were nothing short of amazing when you take into account that it was held for only 60 minutes during a Green Bay Packers game. After several hours of tabulating, a grand total of 1,708 items were collected for the pantry. Laurie and Paul White’s house on Hillview Drive, was deemed the winner with 273, edging out the second place entry by 11 votes.
The White home features a blue and white color scheme with a large angel in the front yard and a giant star with cascading streamers in the back that can be seen from County Road D.
“It’s not about winning, we’re truly just excited to help people in need right now,” she said.
Although the contest is over for this year, the lights will remain up during the holiday season for people who wish to drive by and view the decorations.
Facebook has been flooded with positive comments about the contest, and the tradition will carry on again next year, with a promise to be “bigger and better.”
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.
