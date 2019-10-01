TOWN OF LEEDS -- Dennis Elert said he felt safer in his own home Tuesday than he did over the weekend, as he glanced down the street at a neighboring house where authorities said a man was shot and killed Friday night.
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office still is investigating the suspected homicide on Bradley Road, Sheriff Roger Brandner said.
The investigation opened late Friday after a woman called 911 to report her husband was shot while searching for an intruder in the basement of their rural Columbia County home.
Authorities said they found the body of 35-year-old Keith Wolf inside the residence Friday night, and first responders safely evacuated the woman and her small child from the residence.
Columbia County Medical Examiner Angela Hinze said the fatal gunshot wound was not self-inflicted, and authorities recovered ballistic evidence from the scene, which she said is being analyzed.
Hinze said the woman who called 911 was interviewed by law enforcement, and the family members are grieving for their loss.
'A very scary situation'
Elert and another neighbor along Bradley Road said they didn't know the victim or his family well, but they often waved hello and have thought of the family as being pleasant and happy living in the rural area.
Shortly after he and his wife returned home from work Friday night and were going to bed, Elert said he heard sirens screaming down the road toward his neighbors' house.
Elert said he listened to police scanner traffic and watched from an upstairs room as deputies, firefighters and a K-9 team scoured the area, checking ditches and corn fields. A law enforcement officer cautioned Elert and his wife to turn their lights off, he said.
"They were in my front yard. That was a very scary situation," Elert said. "I've never seen anything out of the ordinary here."
Elert said he didn't sleep Friday night and felt nervous throughout the weekend. At one point, while home alone, he noticed his shed's door was open and was relieved to learn it was just his landlord doing routine maintenance.
Elert said he appreciates a proactive law enforcement presence and is glad authorities quickly responded to the scene.
Heightened awareness
Brandner said investigators so far do not think Friday's homicide is connected to a recent rash of garage door openers being stolen from vehicles across the region.
In the wake of the Friday incident, law enforcement and residents throughout the area are feeling an increased sense of vigilance, said Detective Lt. Daniel Garrigan at the Portage Police Department.
Few details of Friday's homicide have been made public so far, but Garrigan said regardless of the specifics, people should always remain alert and keep their vehicles and properties locked at night.
"The times have called for us to be more proactive, more vigilant," Garrigan said.
Lodi Police Chief Wayne Smith said his department has been trying to form a neighborhood watch group in Lodi.
Smith said sometimes people hesitate to call police to report suspicious activity because they feel like they're a bother, but that's not the case. He encouraged people to report anything of concern.
“It’s critical, that’s how you develop enough leads," Smith said, adding that various police agencies throughout Wisconsin share information to solve crimes.
When people hear about a homicide case anywhere in the county, Smith said community members generally experience a heightened sense of anxiety. He encouraged residents to invest in security cameras and continue to exercise general caution.
Brandner said homicide cases are rare, but he also said people should remain alert and report any suspicious activity to police.
"We're just asking for citizens' help on this one, as we do in any case," Brandner said, adding community members combined have more eyes and ears on the ground in their own neighborhoods than law enforcement does.
