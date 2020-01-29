Nekoosa man sentenced to 72 months for illegal possession of sawed-off shotgun

A Nekoosa man will serve 72 months in prison for illegally possessing a sawed off shotgun.

Jere Wipfli, 48, of Nekoosa was sentenced Jan. 24 to six years in federal prison for possessing the weapon. He plead guilty to the charge on Aug. 16, 2019.

According to a press release from the Attorney Scott Blader with the Department of Justice, Wipfli failed to appear for a jury trial in Adams County on May 24, 2018, which led to law enforcement officers going to Wipfli’s home and arresting him.

At the home, officers found “freshly fired” shell casings on the deck of the residence and in the driveway of the residence. Per Wipfli’s bond, he was prohibited from possessing weapons.

After officers obtained a search warrant they searched the home, finding a sawed off Remington 12-gauge shotgun and evidence of drug distribution. When officers interviewed Wipfli, he admitted possessing the weapon, and further admitted he knew the weapon was illegal due to the length.

The investigation into Wipfli was conducted with assistance from the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, the Necedah Police Department, the Nekoosa Police Department, the Rome Police Department, the Juneau County District Attorney’s Office, the Adams County District Attorney’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

