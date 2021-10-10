Nerf Wars helps addiction recovery group make overtures to Portage community

A Baraboo-based religious organization focused on helping people recover from addiction is trying to expand its services into Portage, starting by connecting with the community through Epic Nerf Wars Saturday.
“Our focus is recovery,” said Lory Seffrood, executive director of InCourage Recovery Community Organization, “and part of the things that happen in recovery is that families get separated. We get split, we forget our priorities, and this is a way to bring families back together, for us to connect as a community and for us to focus on what’s important.”
Seffrood said InCourage RCO hosted the game in July in Baraboo, drawing 400 people. On Saturday, about 100 children ran around the field at Collipp-Worden Park, wielding brightly colored guns and shooting foam darts at each other, some dressed in costume, for the organization’s first Epic Nerf Wars in Portage. She said she was happy with the turnout, especially given the other area events happening that day.
Between battles, 11-year-old Makenna Kirkendoll, who recently moved to Portage, said she was enjoying the game. Her mother, a Portage native, saw an advertisement for the event and suggested it, she said.
“I like to shoot,” Kirkendoll said, adding that she particularly enjoys shooting her sister with Nerf guns.
Seffrood said her organization is working on building connections in Portage. As part of that, it invited the Portage Police Department and Ho-Chunk Nation to speak at Saturday’s event between rounds of the game.
“Because we want to know what the community is going through and how we can help as a community -- what do we do to wrap around recovering folks,” Seffrood said. “Are they getting connected when they come out of jail? Do they need meetings in jail? We need to know what they need so we can begin to build that wrap-around service for them.”
Sgt. Eric Walters opened his 15-minute talk by saying to the crowd of children and parents, “Let’s all agree to say ‘no’ (to drugs),” but acknowledging “sometimes we make bad decisions and things tumble out of control.”
Walters said Portage police are seeing an increase in drug use in recent years. At schools, that manifests through vaping, he said.
However, the department is undergoing a “paradigm shift," by viewing the answer to drug abuse as rehabilitation, community and church, rather than jail, he said.
“Although there are consequences, we really want people to get help and get through addiction,” he said.
InCourage RCO hosts recovery meetings at noon Thursdays and Sundays in downtown Baraboo, in addition to Bible studies and worship services. Its affiliate InCourage Uprising, Seffrood said, is a Christian “micro-church ... that believes that nothing was exhausted or overlooked, that the black stuff that God wrote in the pages is still all true.
“We absolutely train disciples to have an impact in their community and their lives,” she said. “We think everybody has a purpose. God wrote your destiny before you showed up on the planet, so it’s our job to disciple.”
The organization believes addiction recovery is possible without relapses, Seffrood said.
“The opposite of addiction is not sobriety. The opposite of addiction is connection,” she said.
