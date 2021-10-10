Nerf Wars helps addiction recovery group make overtures to Portage community

“Because we want to know what the community is going through and how we can help as a community -- what do we do to wrap around recovering folks,” Seffrood said. “Are they getting connected when they come out of jail? Do they need meetings in jail? We need to know what they need so we can begin to build that wrap-around service for them.”

Sgt. Eric Walters opened his 15-minute talk by saying to the crowd of children and parents, “Let’s all agree to say ‘no’ (to drugs),” but acknowledging “sometimes we make bad decisions and things tumble out of control.”

Walters said Portage police are seeing an increase in drug use in recent years. At schools, that manifests through vaping, he said.

However, the department is undergoing a “paradigm shift," by viewing the answer to drug abuse as rehabilitation, community and church, rather than jail, he said.

“Although there are consequences, we really want people to get help and get through addiction,” he said.