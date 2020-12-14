 Skip to main content
Nesho man dies in crash on snowy roads in Dodge County Saturday
Nesho man dies in crash on snowy roads in Dodge County Saturday

A 40-year-old Neosho man died after he lost control of his SUV on snowy roads Saturday and collided with a pick up truck.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, an SUV was traveling east on Highway 60 in the town of Rubicon near Jefferson Road at 12:30 p.m. The SUV went out of control entered the westbound lane and was struck by a pick up truck being driven west by a 50-year-old Horicon man. The Horicon man and his 11-year-old son were treated at the scene and released.

The Neosho man was transported to a nearby hospital and died there.

Road conditions, blowing snow, and wind were factors in the crash, and other factors are being investigated to determine any contribution to the cause of the crash, according to the sheriff's office.

The crash and death are under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office. The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, DCERT, Dodge County Sheriff Chaplain, Hartford EMS, Neosho Fire and First Responders. The state highway was closed for approximately 2 hours due to the investigation and complete road blockage.

