Nest Vitality has new home in downtown Beaver Dam

The shop is large and includes an empowerment coaching area, a boutique retail space with locally-made products (including honey), a large classroom space, an arts area, a kitchen where Maree produces videos on healthy juicing and other topics, and a private Reiki room.

The upstairs is rented as a band practice area, with musicians invited to share their skills on special occasions.

The studio came about through a happy accident. Maree was travelling to a nearby employer to begin her new job, and was hoping to find a place for Watson, her goodwill ambassador/therapy dog, to spend his days. It took too long to drive to her country home and back to let him out. She soon noticed a “For Rent” sign in the window of the former tattoo studio, and two months later she and her boyfriend were remodeling to provide their Nest location.

Devin Schmitt (Maree’s boyfriend) is a master carpenter, in addition to being a full-time biomolecular engineer. He is responsible for many of the updates and creative projects that make the space stylish and interesting. The shop has many touches that make it feel as much like a home as a business. That’s exactly what Maree wanted, and she is grateful to her brother and Schmitt for their help.