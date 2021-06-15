Nest Vitality has new home in downtown Beaver Dam

A new space in downtown Beaver Dam opened Saturday as a place for wellness and spiritual healing.
Nest Vitality, 106 Front St., is the mission of Julie Maree, who started Reconnect Spiritual Sanctuary less than a block away nine years ago. Her new shop, owned by the same landlord, continues her lifelong journey of promoting health and wellness by connecting with one’s inner self, using a variety of practices and ideologies to achieve that end.
The old enterprise and the new one are connected, but not the same.
“The work here is different,” said Maree. “We’ve broadened our focus, and are striving to serve a much broader community than we did in the past. At Nest Vitality we’re offering a healing arts studio, with space for movement, classes, meditation, spirituality, writing, art, laughter. It’s a space where people can come, stretch, move their bodies and learn about food as medicine. It’s a space where people can get up, get moving, have a community again – all the things that were put off by COVID for the last year.”
Classes, listed on Facebook, include meditation, movement, and holistic wellness practices. They specifically include yoga, easy stretch and meditation, community (small group) acupuncture, breath and alignment, reiki, qoya (integrated movement) and more.
“Our focus is movement and relaxation,” said Maree, who teaches classes along with others in their fields of expertise. Maree has 20 total years of experience, including the study of shamanic healing.
The shop is large and includes an empowerment coaching area, a boutique retail space with locally-made products (including honey), a large classroom space, an arts area, a kitchen where Maree produces videos on healthy juicing and other topics, and a private Reiki room.
The upstairs is rented as a band practice area, with musicians invited to share their skills on special occasions.
The studio came about through a happy accident. Maree was travelling to a nearby employer to begin her new job, and was hoping to find a place for Watson, her goodwill ambassador/therapy dog, to spend his days. It took too long to drive to her country home and back to let him out. She soon noticed a “For Rent” sign in the window of the former tattoo studio, and two months later she and her boyfriend were remodeling to provide their Nest location.
Devin Schmitt (Maree’s boyfriend) is a master carpenter, in addition to being a full-time biomolecular engineer. He is responsible for many of the updates and creative projects that make the space stylish and interesting. The shop has many touches that make it feel as much like a home as a business. That’s exactly what Maree wanted, and she is grateful to her brother and Schmitt for their help.
Maree had the fun of finding vintage wood for the space and gathered it together for creative use within the space.
“We demolished a lot and built a lot of custom things by hand,” she said. “I met so many people. It was fun to find a lot of treasures and make new friends along the way.”
Maree believes the timing is right for her shop to open, now that COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down and people are getting out of their houses once more.
“The last year kind of highlighted health for people,” Maree said. “Now I think people are hungry to say, ‘How can I really focus on what is healthy for me?’ Watching Netflix and sitting on your couch eating snacks – not so great on a daily basis. It’s like we got locked in our bodies and are now free to do some of the things we couldn’t do for a very long time.”
The business’s Facebook page is active, and a website is now being created at nestvitality.com. Maree may also be contacted at julie@nestvitality.com, or by phone at 920-342-8955.